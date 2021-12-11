These Luxe Cashmere Pants Will Keep You Warm All Winter Long
Now that winter is approaching, it's time to break out our warmest sweaters and coziest loungewear. So why not combine the two with a pair of cashmere sweatpants? Nakedcashmere is known for its luxe cashmere goods, sweats included, and it's easy to see why. We found a pair of pants that can easily be dressed up or down all season long, whether you're lounging around the house or braving the cold outdoors. Plus, these pants make a great gift if you're still looking for the perfect present for that hard-to-shop-for friend or relative. You can even add on a complimentary gift box to your online order, taking the hassle out of shopping and wrapping. Need we say more?
The Nakedcashmere Everleigh Pants feature a straight-leg cut, making them a unique pick compared to many jogger-style sweater sweats on the market. They also have a front pleat detail that goes down the front of the pants, offering a flattering, elongating look. Made from 269 grams of 100 percent cashmere, the pants are ultra-soft and warm while remaining breathable. An elastic waistband and two front pockets round out the pants, giving them a comfortable fit with plenty of functionality, no matter how you wear them.
They're available in five gorgeous neutral colors: alabaster, black, mink, gray, and brown, so you'll be sure to find a pair that fits your lounge style. The pants run in sizes XS to large and several reviewers on the brand's site recommend sizing up for a more comfortable fit.
To buy: nakedcashmere.com, $265
Even though these pants are newer to Nakedcashmere's collection, shoppers are already big fans. One reviewer emphasized that they're "cozy, soft, and beautiful."
Whether you'd like to add a touch of luxury to your loungewear wardrobe this winter or you're still on the hunt for the perfect cozy gift, you'll want to check out these beautiful cashmere pants from Nakedcashmere. And if you're looking to further expand your cashmere collection, you can shop the rest of the brand's line, which includes sweaters, tanks, joggers, scarves, and more. In fact, the brand offers sweaters and tops in the same colors as the pants, so you can even create a matching set for a full cashmere look.
