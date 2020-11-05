These Cashmere Joggers Are the Coziest Sweatpants You Can Wear This Winter
As we prepare for a winter season spent primarily at home while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we're on the hunt for the coziest loungewear on the market. From plush bathrobes to supportive slippers, finding comfortable clothing and accessories is just one small way to make staying indoors more bearable. If you're looking for maximum coziness that doesn't skimp on luxury, you'll want to check out Nakedcashmere's collection of cashmere sweatpants.
The brand offers several varieties of cashmere sweats, from flares to crops to joggers, so you'll be sure to find a pair that fits your style. Unsurprisingly, shoppers can't get enough of the brand's various cashmere sweatpants, as evidenced by rave reviews. One reviewer called the Danica Jogger "the ultimate lazy luxury and perfect for lounging around in fall and winter." Another shopper shared a similar sentiment about the Aubrina Jogger. "I am preparing for a LONG winter — so excited to wear these, cozy soft lounge pants!! I even bought a second pair already!! Love, love, love!!" they wrote.
Keep reading for some of Nakedcashmere's coziest styles.
These relaxed-fit pants with a drawstring waist and cinched cuffs are certainly an upgrade from your typical joggers. They're made from 215 grams of 100 percent pure cashmere, providing a luxuriously soft feel with a look that's versatile enough for everyday wear. Plus, you can choose between five colors for a pair that fits seamlessly in your wardrobe.
To buy: Danica Jogger, nakedcashmere.com, $225
Made from 278 grams of 100 percent recycled cashmere in 7-gauge knit, these joggers feature a relaxed mid-rise silhouette, drawstring waist, and tapered leg. They're available in three colors: cream, black, and grey.
To buy: Candice Jogger, nakedcashmere.com, $275
The Aubrina Joggers are like your favorite sweater, but in pant form. They're made from 415 grams of 100 percent pure cashmere in a ribbed knit, so there's no doubt they'll feel luxurious. These pants, which you can shop in six gorgeous neutral colors, also feature the added bonus of pockets.
To buy: Aubrina Jogger, nakedcashmere.com, $295
