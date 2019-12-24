This Cozy Cashmere Wrap Is a Carry-on Essential

Image zoom Courtesy of Naadam

From silk eye masks to tech organizers, products that make traveling easier and more comfortable are must-haves for your carry-on bag.

The Chetwyn Silk Cashmere Travel Wrap from Naadam is the perfect versatile piece to throw in your bag, especially in the winter months. You can easily wear it as a scarf while traveling or use it as a blanket on a chilly airplane. Naadam makes all kinds of cashmere products, including comfy sweaters, hats, and even cashmere sweatpants. But this scarf is an item that frequent travelers won't want to miss out on.

To buy: naadam.co, $125

The incredibly soft silk and cashmere blend will keep you warm no matter how you use it. Since it's 85% silk and 15% cashmere, the wrap provides warmth while remaining lightweight and breathable.

In addition to Sand, the wrap is available in Black, Cement, Smoke, and Plum colors.

Shoppers have raved about just how comfortable and versatile the wrap is. "I initially thought I was splurging in this wrap, but when I look back on how often I used it, and all the various ways I used it, I realize now it was money well spent. I brought this on a 6 week vacation in Europe and used it often. On the plane, it was a soft pillow. In Mallorca, it covered my legs when I didn’t want anymore sun. In San Sebastián, it was used as a shawl to cover my bare shoulders on a chilly evening. In London, it became a chic scarf, and later that evening it covered my daughter as she slept in her stroller," one reviewer wrote.

