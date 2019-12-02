Shoppers Love This Super-soft Cashmere Hoodie — and It's 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy of Naadam

It's hard to think of a cozier combination than cashmere and hoodies. Luckily, you don't have to choose between the two with the Unisex Cashmere Hoodie from Naadam. Even better, the cashmere brand is offering major discounts for Cyber Monday, so you can score this sweater for 50% off.

The Unisex Cashmere Hoodie is made from 100% Mongolian cashmere, the softest material Naadam uses. It's a medium weight sweater, but it's still breathable and great for layering. Plus, the unisex fit makes it even easier to wear. The brand suggests that women size down one or two sizes to find their regular fit and men go up one size unless they want a more fitted look.

The sweater comes in Black, Smoke, and Olive.

Shoppers can't get enough of this ultra-soft sweater. "The perfect fit, the coziest feel! Travels like a dream," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on the excellent fit and feel. "Lightweight, perfect fit, and of course exceptionally soft."

