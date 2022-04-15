These Comfortable Slip-ons Are Lightweight, Supportive, and Ideal for Traveling
It's no secret that the right pair of shoes can make or break a trip — especially if you have long sightseeing tours on your agenda. The ideal pair of travel shoes should be supportive and comfortable enough for a full day on your feet while versatile enough to mix and match with the rest of your travel wardrobe. If you're still on the hunt for a perfect pair, check out the Munro Traveler Slip-Ons, since Nordstrom shoppers say they can walk for miles in these sleek shoes with no issues.
Along with a flexible slip-on silhouette, the walking shoes boast a cushioned polyurethane footbed that's removable (so you can add your own orthotic insoles for customized comfort) and a durable, non-slip rubber outsole that provides excellent traction. The microfiber upper is not only super soft, but it's super stretchy too — meaning the shoes mold to your feet for a supportive fit.
Shoppers say the shoes provide "great arch support," and they are a comfortable option for people with foot ailments like bunions, plantar fasciitis, and rheumatoid arthritis. "These are the most comfortable shoes for anyone with bunions and flat feet," one wrote. "I have bunions and a dislocated second toe on my right foot (which is larger than my left) and struggle to find good fitting, comfortable shoes that are still fashionable. These fit the bill," another added.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $185
While the slip-on flats may offer the same support and comfort as your favorite pair of sneakers, they are definitely much more polished than sporty kicks, meaning you can wear them everywhere from the office to nights on the town. One reviewer who wore them all over Europe wrote, "my athletic shoes are not this comfortable, and they sure don't look as good!" Another noted, "these shoes are attractive and comfortable, and they look good with slacks and skirts."
Aside from their stylish look and high comfort level, the thing that really sets these travel shoes apart from others is the wide variety of sizing options. Not only do they range in size from 4 to 13, but there are also five widths to choose from: medium, wide, extra-wide, narrow, and super slim, so you can easily find a pair that fits your feet perfectly.
So if you're looking for a new travel shoe to wear on your next trip, the Munro Traveler Slip-Ons might be just what you're looking for. Shop the "perfect walking shoes" below — your feet will thank you!
