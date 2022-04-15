These Comfortable Slip-ons Are Lightweight, Supportive, and Ideal for Traveling

It's no secret that the right pair of shoes can make or break a trip — especially if you have long sightseeing tours on your agenda. The ideal pair of travel shoes should be supportive and comfortable enough for a full day on your feet while versatile enough to mix and match with the rest of your travel wardrobe. If you're still on the hunt for a perfect pair, check out the Munro Traveler Slip-Ons, since Nordstrom shoppers say they can walk for miles in these sleek shoes with no issues.