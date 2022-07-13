Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect Teva Sandal Dupe — and It's Just $24 for Prime Day

But hurry, Prime Day ends tonight!

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2022
Muboliy sandals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're hitting the beach, resort pool, or campsite this summer, a solid pair of sandals that can stand up to wear and tear (and water) is an absolute must. Brands like Teva, Keen, and Chaco are all known for their outdoor-ready sandals, although they tend to be quite pricey. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a Teva dupe, and while already impressively affordable, it's even more deeply discounted right now for Amazon Prime Day. If you shop it before the end of tonight, you can score these strappy, rugged sandals for as little as $24.

The Muboliy Casual Summer Water Sandals are made with cushioned EVA footbeds (similar to the soft material of a yoga mat) with plenty of arch support to cradle your feet as you walk. They also have durable rubber soles with skid-resistant traction, ensuring that you'll remain stable on slippery or uneven surfaces. To top it all off, adjustable polyester straps on the ankle and across the top of the feet will allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit. That means you can avoid that all-too-familiar feeling of your feet slipping and sliding around in your sandals the moment you get them wet. And did we mention the shoes are water-resistant? The straps and body of the sandals will dry quickly, so wearing them at the beach, pool, or waterpark is no problem.

The sandals are available in 10 colors, including basics like all black and black and white stripes, as well bolder options like one version with multi-colored straps and another with purple patterned straps. Some size and color combinations have different discounts, so make sure to look closely before adding them to your cart.

Related: The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Muboliy sandals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

Shoppers love these sandals, with many calling out how similar they look to more expensive versions. "I put these on at the same time as wearing a Teva and they look identical. These are much more comfortable as well for [a much lower] price," one reviewer wrote. Another buyer emphasized their comfort and durability. "They're extremely comfortable from the get-go, with zero break-in time and never any blisters." They added, "I've worn them every day for a month on long walks, hikes, in rivers and lakes, and they've held up wonderfully.

One wearer who recently underwent knee surgery said they've "found flip-flops to be more difficult to manage post-op, but still wanted something practical for the beach." However, this pair "worked well in sand [and was] comfortable on sidewalks." Buyers with foot ailments like plantar fasciitis and bunions also mention the sandals' comfort and flexibility. "I have a bunion which makes it difficult to get a good fit in a sandal. These are perfect," one wrote. They also shared that "the best part is the adjustable tabs" on the straps.

Muboliy sandals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, durable sandals that you can wear all summer long on all kinds of outdoor adventures, don't miss out on this pick from Muboliy, especially while they're on sale for up to 40 percent off for Prime Day. With this kind of discount, you might even want to snag more than one color. But don't wait to shop, since the sale ends at midnight PT.

Muboliy sandals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides for Women Sandal
You Can Score These Popular Birkenstock Dupes for Only $32 Today
Clarks Flip Flop
People Are Replacing Their Unsupportive Flip-flops With These Cushioned, Pain-free $29 Walking Sandals
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
The Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton Constantly Wears Are as Little as $25 for Prime Day
Keen SOLR High Performance Sport Closed Toe Water Sandal
These Lightweight, Supportive Water Shoes Are a Game-changer for Summer Adventures — and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Weweya Pillow Slippers
These Comfortable, Cushioned Sandals Help Alleviate Foot and Back Pain — and They're Half Off Right Now
Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
These Are the 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers During Amazon Prime Day — but They End Tonight
Amazon Prime Day Deals
I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the 7 Last-minute Prime Day Deals I'm Shopping
Venture Pal Ultralight Lightweight Packable Foldable Travel
This Lightweight Backpack Folds Down to Fit in the Palm of Your Hand — and It's Only $22 Today
Ruffle T-shirt
People Say This $16 Top Is the Best Thing They've Bought on Amazon — and It's on Sale Now
Amazon Prime Adidas
These Adidas Running Shoes Are 40% Off — but Only Until Tomorrow
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
DOUSSPRT Men's Water Shoes
These Lightweight, Quick-drying Water Shoes Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and They're 46% Off
Amzf Croc Dupe
People with Foot Pain Swear by These Extra-cushioned Shoes — and Prices Start at $29
Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe
These Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Just $65 for Amazon Prime Day
New Balance Men's 481 V3 Trail Running Shoe
Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-selling Trail Runners Make Perfect Hiking Shoes — and They're Just $50 Right Now
Meyeeka Swimsuit Tout
You Can Score This Shopper-loved Swimsuit for 50% Off During Prime Day — but Not for Long