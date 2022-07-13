Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect Teva Sandal Dupe — and It's Just $24 for Prime Day

Whether you're hitting the beach, resort pool, or campsite this summer, a solid pair of sandals that can stand up to wear and tear (and water) is an absolute must. Brands like Teva, Keen, and Chaco are all known for their outdoor-ready sandals, although they tend to be quite pricey. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a Teva dupe, and while already impressively affordable, it's even more deeply discounted right now for Amazon Prime Day. If you shop it before the end of tonight, you can score these strappy, rugged sandals for as little as $24.

The Muboliy Casual Summer Water Sandals are made with cushioned EVA footbeds (similar to the soft material of a yoga mat) with plenty of arch support to cradle your feet as you walk. They also have durable rubber soles with skid-resistant traction, ensuring that you'll remain stable on slippery or uneven surfaces. To top it all off, adjustable polyester straps on the ankle and across the top of the feet will allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit. That means you can avoid that all-too-familiar feeling of your feet slipping and sliding around in your sandals the moment you get them wet. And did we mention the shoes are water-resistant? The straps and body of the sandals will dry quickly, so wearing them at the beach, pool, or waterpark is no problem.

The sandals are available in 10 colors, including basics like all black and black and white stripes, as well bolder options like one version with multi-colored straps and another with purple patterned straps. Some size and color combinations have different discounts, so make sure to look closely before adding them to your cart.

Shoppers love these sandals, with many calling out how similar they look to more expensive versions. "I put these on at the same time as wearing a Teva and they look identical. These are much more comfortable as well for [a much lower] price," one reviewer wrote. Another buyer emphasized their comfort and durability. "They're extremely comfortable from the get-go, with zero break-in time and never any blisters." They added, "I've worn them every day for a month on long walks, hikes, in rivers and lakes, and they've held up wonderfully.

One wearer who recently underwent knee surgery said they've "found flip-flops to be more difficult to manage post-op, but still wanted something practical for the beach." However, this pair "worked well in sand [and was] comfortable on sidewalks." Buyers with foot ailments like plantar fasciitis and bunions also mention the sandals' comfort and flexibility. "I have a bunion which makes it difficult to get a good fit in a sandal. These are perfect," one wrote. They also shared that "the best part is the adjustable tabs" on the straps.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, durable sandals that you can wear all summer long on all kinds of outdoor adventures, don't miss out on this pick from Muboliy, especially while they're on sale for up to 40 percent off for Prime Day. With this kind of discount, you might even want to snag more than one color. But don't wait to shop, since the sale ends at midnight PT.

