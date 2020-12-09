Never Drink Cold Coffee Again Thanks to This Best-selling Mug Warmer — and It's Currently 30% Off on Amazon
If you're anything like me, you wake up excited to brew an entire (rather large) French press full of an expensive dark roast only to get distracted by work and allow your perfectly steeped (again, expensive) cup of joe to come to a cool room temp. Sure, cold coffee is great, but it's officially winter and all I want is a warm mug in my hands at all times. If this rings true for you too — or if you're more of a tea drinker or soup eater — it seems we all need the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer.
Easily totable so you can set up your workspace and coffee warmer wherever you see a socially-distanced outlet, the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer comes with an extra-long power cord for increased mobility. If the contents of your mug have gone completely cold, this little mug warmer has the power to heat it back up in just two minutes.
Related: More coffee gadgets we love
Amazon customers are raving about the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer, but have a few tips to share to make the experience as safe and effective as possible. "As a precaution," one reviewer recommends, "I placed a stone coaster with a cork bottom under my warmer and also purchased a silicone beverage cover from BBB (also on Amazon) to deter loss of heat through evaporation."
The same customer said they "bought two: one for the living room and one for [their] nightstand." Should you choose to follow suit, no matter where in your house you go, you can enjoy a warmed-up beverage.
Right now, the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is over 30 percent off on Amazon. But it's a total best-seller in the retailer's home and kitchen supply category, so if you wait you may risk it selling out.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $16)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.