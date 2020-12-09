Never Drink Cold Coffee Again Thanks to This Best-selling Mug Warmer — and It's Currently 30% Off on Amazon

If you're anything like me, you wake up excited to brew an entire (rather large) French press full of an expensive dark roast only to get distracted by work and allow your perfectly steeped (again, expensive) cup of joe to come to a cool room temp. Sure, cold coffee is great, but it's officially winter and all I want is a warm mug in my hands at all times. If this rings true for you too — or if you're more of a tea drinker or soup eater — it seems we all need the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer.