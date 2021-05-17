This Italian Beauty Retailer Will Instantly Become Your New Favorite Destination for Wellness Essentials

If you're an avid shopper, especially when it comes to beauty, skincare, and wellness products, you know that one of the most exciting parts about visiting a new place is discovering all the specialty brands that locals love. From scouring pharmacies for the best in skincare to browsing high-end department stores for luxury beauty products, shopping is part of the travel experience for many vacationers. Luckily, even if you don't have any travel plans in the works, this Italian beauty e-tailer will bring a bevy of luxurious products to you, wherever you're located. Plus, if you happen to find a new favorite product or brand, you'll know exactly what to look for in stores on your next trip.