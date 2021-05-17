This Italian Beauty Retailer Will Instantly Become Your New Favorite Destination for Wellness Essentials
If you're an avid shopper, especially when it comes to beauty, skincare, and wellness products, you know that one of the most exciting parts about visiting a new place is discovering all the specialty brands that locals love. From scouring pharmacies for the best in skincare to browsing high-end department stores for luxury beauty products, shopping is part of the travel experience for many vacationers. Luckily, even if you don't have any travel plans in the works, this Italian beauty e-tailer will bring a bevy of luxurious products to you, wherever you're located. Plus, if you happen to find a new favorite product or brand, you'll know exactly what to look for in stores on your next trip.
Mozzafiato identifies as a retailers that carries "beauty with Italian soul," and that description couldn't be any more spot on. The site offers a wide variety of Italian products, from fragrance to bath & body, to skincare, and even home goods. And since more than 60 percent of the world's cosmetics are produced in Italy, you know you're in good hands when shopping Italian products.
Keep reading for some of our favorite items available on Mozzafiato's site right now.
What better way to start off an introduction to Italian beauty or stock up on your long-time favorites than with a gift set, including everything from a bath soak to olive oil bath and shower cream.
To buy: Mozzafiato Spa Package for Her, mozzafiato.com, $319
For skincare fanatics, you'll want to check out this luxe mud mask for face and body from cult-favorite brand Borghese.
To buy: Borghese Advanced Fango Active Purifying Mud Mask, mozzafiato.com, $50
If you're a fan of fragrance yourself, or are looking for a beautiful and long-lasting gift, you'll want to browse Mozzafiato's fragrance selection, which includes a variety of scents for men and women.
To buy: Ortiga Sicilia Melograno Eau de Parfum, mozzafiato.com, $135
If you're looking to upgrade your shave routine, this set includes all the essentials, from shave foam to a professional shaving brush. Plus, this set makes an excellent Father's Day gift if you're looking to treat your dad to an upgraded skincare routine.
To buy: The Italian Shave Gift Set, mozzafiato.com, $98
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.