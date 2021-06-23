This Beach Bag Has a Hidden Cooler - and It's 20% Off for Prime Day
When you're looking for a good beach bag, you'll want to make sure it can resist both sand and water, as well as fit all your beach day essentials. And it doesn't hurt when it includes a cooler, eliminating the need to haul multiple bags and extra gear to your perfect spot on the sand. Luckily, this beach bag with a hidden cooler is available on Amazon, plus it's on sale for just $26 for Prime Day.
The Movtotop Beach Tote has a 42-liter capacity, with a mesh main compartment and seven interior and exterior pockets, including one waterproof interior zippered option that's perfect for storing valuables. The bag has reinforced trim throughout, so it's capable of carrying heavy items, which comes in handy when using the cooler bag. Located on the bottom of the bag, the detachable cooler can keep food and drinks cold up to five hours and warm up to three hours.
To buy: Movtotop Mesh Beach Tote, amazon.com, $26 (originally $32)
Amazon shoppers rave about this bag for beach and pool days. "When I went to beach with my kid, I usually brought a lot stuff (like beach towels, sunscreens, food, drinks, sand toys, etc.) and ended up holding many bags on my hands. This beach bag really helps me better organize my stuff and have [fewer] bags when I go to the beach. Now I use the beach bag not only for a beach day, but also for any outdoor activities. It's just so easy to put things in it and grab it to go," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper specifically complimented the cooler bag. "The cooler bag passed my test and I love that I can actually store enough food and drinks in the cooler for a family of four."
