Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect Mini Humidifier for Traveling — and It's Only $14 Right Now

As someone who suffers from dry sinuses and chapped lips anytime the winter chill rolls around, there's nothing I rely on more than a good humidifier in my home or a rich lip balm when I'm on the go. When I'm traveling in the winter, I always need a stick of hand cream, a tub of Vaseline, and a super hydrating moisturizer for keeping my skin from cracking, but if I'm honest, they never manage to give me the kind of hydration that I need and can get from a powerful humidifier in my room.