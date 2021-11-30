Amazon Shoppers Found the Perfect Mini Humidifier for Traveling — and It's Only $14 Right Now
As someone who suffers from dry sinuses and chapped lips anytime the winter chill rolls around, there's nothing I rely on more than a good humidifier in my home or a rich lip balm when I'm on the go. When I'm traveling in the winter, I always need a stick of hand cream, a tub of Vaseline, and a super hydrating moisturizer for keeping my skin from cracking, but if I'm honest, they never manage to give me the kind of hydration that I need and can get from a powerful humidifier in my room.
That's why, according to Amazon shoppers, it can actually be game-changing to bring a small humidifier with you when you're traveling — and more than 11,000 reviewers have given Movtip's Mini Portable Humidifier a five-star rating on Amazon. Plenty of reviews recommend it as "perfect for travel" and for "treating dry air in hotel rooms," with some adding that its small size makes it ideal for limited luggage space, backpacks, and even cupholders if you're taking a road trip.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 with coupon (originally $27)
Currently on sale for just $18 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday discounts, Movtip's mini humidifier is already one of the best-sellers in its category; you can even get the device's white color option for an extra 20 percent off if you apply Amazon's coupon. It's chargeable by its USB cable and automatically shuts down if the water level is below its safe zone, but its 500-milliliter capacity allows it to run for up to 12 hours straight so it'll keep you comfortable throughout your sleep.
Plus, reviewers love how quiet it is. "If you live in a place with dry-air, this humidifier is quiet, easy to use, and effective, and will give your house plants the much needed humidity without taking up a bunch of space," wrote a shopper. "If I fill it up in the morning (with filtered water), it will mist long into the evening… I highly recommend this for people who'd like to use it in several different rooms (easy to move), people traveling (easy to pack), people living in dry air climates, and people with humid-seeking house plants."
Another shopper who took the humidifier on a hiking trip called it a must-have, adding that they "purchased this for traveling to high altitudes with very low humidity/dry air which has normally given me lots of sinus issues in the past. I took this very compact device with me on my last trip and it was a game changer! No more extremely dry sinuses that woke me in the middle of the night. No more nose bleeds."
Even if you're not on the road, many say it's perfect at home as a small-room humidifier: Since it's so compact, shoppers can fit it easily on their nightstands. It's a versatile little powerhouse that you'll want this winter season — shop it below at Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $27)
Shop More Cyber Week 2021 Deals:
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.