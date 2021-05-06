14 Last-minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Brands Started by Moms
Why not celebrate mom this year while simultaneously supporting and celebrating other moms? These gifts are from brands founded, co-founded, or owned by mothers and their products are beloved by travelers, cooks, and culture-appreciators across the globe.
Make gifting intentional this year and give mom something meaningful, sustainable, hand-crafted, and/or simply beautiful from brands that support the very purpose of the day. We've got options available for next-day shipping, but even if your favorite gift below is due arrives sometime next week, the thought behind it is well worth the wait.
Even though Mother's Day is only days away, it's never too late to find and give meaningful gifts. Read on for some beautiful options from mom-owned or founded brands.
Parachute Linen Robe
Ariel Kaye's the founder of this cult-favorite home textile brand. Yes, they've got some of the best of the best when it comes to bed linens, but their robes make some of the coziest and sweetest gifts for loved ones.
To buy: parachute.com, $99
Veronica Beard Button-down Dress
A cotton shirtdress will be what any chic mom could live in during the warmer months and travel in during every trip she goes on, so why not gift one even better than the one she may get for herself?
To buy: nordstrom.com, $495
Earth Mama: A Little Something for Baby Gift Set
New mothers and caretakers will love (if they don't already) the entire Earth Mama range of products, so a gift set is one of the best ways to go when gifting this robust brand of organic skin care.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
23andMe DNA Kit
Founded by Linda Avey, Paul Cusenza, and Anne Wojcicki, this DNA test will give curious moms and wanderlusters both helpful personal health information and a direction to go on their next trip, possibly to discover more of their ancestry.
To buy: amazon.com, $99
Brooklyn Delhi Indian Chili Sauce Bundle
Foodie mamas will appreciate this New York-local brand of delicious sauces owned by the talented Chitra Agrawal, chef and cookbook author.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 for set of 2
Mushie Pacifier Clips
This brand of Scandinavian-inspired mommy and baby accessories is known for its natural rubber pacifiers, but their adorable beaded pacifier clips are both beautiful and useful for new moms.
To buy: mushie.com, $15
PackIt Freezable Wine Bag
It makes sense that this portable, packable, and freezable wine bottle bag was developed by a brand founded with a mother's intuition.
To buy: amazon.com, $17
Jungalow: Decorate Wild Book
Mother figures (and literally anyone else) into interior design, foliage and flora, and supporting female-made decor will adore Jungalow — and Justina Blakeney's newest book, chock-full of free-spirited decor inspiration, is the perfect introduction.
To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)
The Black Home by Netti Walker: Goddess Candle
Neffi Walker, mother of five and principal designer of her brand The Black Home, has inspiration and guides towards living more beautifully as well as scented candles to get any chic mom's space redesign started.
To buy: theblackhome.com, $40
54kibo Gore Raffia Tote Bag
Nana Quagraine began 54kibo's digital marketplace in order to make space for contemporary African designers whose work has influenced global design for decades to be thoughtfully represented and shopped from directly. This eye-catching summer-ready raffia tote is bound to inspire any well-traveled, stylish mom.
To buy: 54kibo.com, $245
Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Box
Founded by Anna Bond and her husband Nathan, this popular paper goods is an absolute go-to when it comes to holiday cards, but tack on some thoughtful additions such as this sweet recipe tin and you've got a beautiful gift set to go.
To buy: riflepaperco.com, $34
SoYoung Petite Lunch Poche Bag
Mother figures heading back to their offices in 2021 will appreciate this attractive linen lunch bag by SoYoung, Catherine Choi's brand of charming knapsacks.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $36
GIR Mask Gift Bundle
Even as vaccinations become commonplace, wearing a mask is still a sign of respect and great way to keep yourself and others healthy. So, they're largely here to stay. Ahead of hotter tempuratures, gift your mom a bundle of breathable masks by everyday kitchen tool brand GIR (Get It Right), founded by mom Samantha Rose.
To buy: gir.com, $99 (originally $150)
Blueland: The Clean Suite
The importance of keeping a clean home is even more ubiquitous since the start of the pandemic, but so is the importance of family and pet health via safe-to-use cleaning products. Blueland, co-founded and chiefly operated by Sarah Paiji Yoo, is one of the safest and most economical cleaning product lines out there today.
To buy: blueland.com, $83
