Comfy Sneakers Are the Perfect Mother's Day Gift — Here are 7 Brands to Shop
If you're stuck on Mother's Day gifts this year, you can't go wrong with a pair of comfy shoes. Your mom (or any loved one who could use a fun and functional addition to their wardrobe) will surely appreciate some new footwear they can wear everyday, while exercising, or for an upcoming trip.
To make scouring the internet easier, we've rounded up our favorite sneaker brands that make supportive, stylish shoes that are easy on your feet while adding an element of interest to your outfit. Some of these picks are even beloved by A-listers — that's a seal of approval we can get behind.
Cariuma
Cariuma is beloved by celebrities like Helen Miren, Jon Hamm, and Supermodel Nina Agdal, and it's no surprise why. The brand makes both lace-up and slip-on shoes, all of which are made from sustainable materials, including recycled cotton, natural rubber, and cork, and it's not uncommon to read reviews of the brand's shoes claiming them to require no break-in period. If your mom is always on the go, she'll love a pair of these elevated sporty kicks that come in a wide variety of colors and patterns.
To shop: cariuma.com
Vionic
Your mom will never have to compromise on style or comfort with a pair of shoes from Vionic. Shop sleek fashion and athletic sneakers, including a sporty pair with both laces and zippers that shoppers say is "comfortable directly out of the box" and machine-washable slip-ons that are perfect for long travel days, since multiple reviewers have called them the "the most comfortable shoes" they've ever owned. And since Oprah has recommended the brand in the past, you know you'll be in good company.
To shop: vionicshoes.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com
Allbirds
For those who prioritize comfort but still want a sleek sneaker they can pair with everything from leggings to jeans, Allbirds is the way to go. Plus, Hollywood moms like Jennifer Garner, Hillary Duff, and Amy Adams are just a few of Allbirds' famous fans. The brand is best known for its casual merino wool runners, which shoppers say are breathable and comfortable to wear with or without socks. However, you can also shop performance running shoes, slip-ons, flats, and even water-resistant footwear. Several gorgeous and bold colors are available right now, making them perfect for a springtime gift.
To shop: allbirds.com
Birdies
Birdies is beloved for its comfortable, stylish slipper-style loafers (Meghan Markle is a fan), although more recently, the brand has launched both slip-on and lace-up sneakers. All Birdies shoes are easy to dress up or down, since they feature a variety of luxe leather, suede, and fabric materials. The Cardinal sneaker is a wardrobe staple leather lace-up style, while the Roadrunner offers a more athletic look, and the Swift slip-on has the perfect balance between fashion and function.
To shop: birdies.com
New Balance
New Balance is a one-stop shop for both lifestyle and athletic footwear. Plus, many affordable styles are available on Amazon, so if you're looking for a last-minute gift that will ship quickly, it's a great option. Since the brand's sneakers offer a laid-back, sporty feel, it's no wonder celebrities like Jennifer Aniston can't stop wearing them. Check out the 311 V2 Sneaker for a casual pick that your mom can wear just about anywhere with plenty of cushioning for incredibly comfy strides. If she's an avid runner or gym-goer, opt for the FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker, which has nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and starts at just $31.
Superga
Superga is a Kate Middleton-loved brand, and she's been spotted many times in the classic kicks. The label's canvas lace-up sneakers have an elevated look that you can pair with just about any outfit, and they're comfortable to boot. Your mom will be thrilled to receive a pair of the versatile shoes (namely, the Duchess-approved 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker style) that she can walk in all day with ease.
Hoka One One
For the athletic mom who loves a run or power walk, Hoka One One's are an excellent pick. The sleek performance athletic sneakers have impressive cushioning, offer plenty of stability, and come in a variety of fun colors to spice up your activewear wardrobe. Reese Witherspoon has been spotted in the supportive kicks (the Clifton style, to be exact) out and about, proving they're a versatile option that won't make you choose between style and comfort.
To shop: nordstrom.com, zappos.com, and hoka.com
