Comfy Sneakers Are the Perfect Mother's Day Gift — Here are 7 Brands to Shop

For those who prioritize comfort but still want a sleek sneaker they can pair with everything from leggings to jeans, Allbirds is the way to go. Plus, Hollywood moms like Jennifer Garner, Hillary Duff, and Amy Adams are just a few of Allbirds' famous fans. The brand is best known for its casual merino wool runners, which shoppers say are breathable and comfortable to wear with or without socks. However, you can also shop performance running shoes, slip-ons, flats, and even water-resistant footwear. Several gorgeous and bold colors are available right now, making them perfect for a springtime gift.