These $24 Lightweight Shorts Are Perfect for Summer — and They Come in 29 Different Colors
Warmer weather is finally here, which means it's time to bust out your summer clothes. If you're looking for a pair of lightweight shorts to breathe new life into your wardrobe this season, look no further than the Mosucoirl Drawstring Shorts. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the cute bottoms their seal of approval; in fact, one even said they are "perfect for summer."
Made from a lightweight polyester material, the loose-fitting, flowy silhouette will help you beat the heat. The wide-leg design provides ample airflow, while the drawstring waistband allows you to easily find a comfortable, flexible fit. Even better, the shorts have two oversized front pockets that are big enough to fit essentials like your phone, cash, and keys.
Shoppers say the shorts are super easy to "dress up and down," and many even uploaded photos of themselves wearing the versatile bottoms, proving they look just as good when kept casual with a t-shirt and sandals as they do with a cute pair of heels. "I've dressed them up with a summer blouse, and I've dressed them down with a crewneck or an oversized tee," one wrote.
Other customers can't stop raving about how soft and comfortable the summer-ready bottoms are. "Not only are they comfortable, but they are very flattering," one wearer wrote who loves them so much they plan on buying multiple options. Another said they are so comfy, "I wear these more often than I should, to be honest."
The shorts may only cost $24 a pair, but that doesn't mean they skimp out on quality. One shopper wrote that they're "made from good material, and well sewn." A second reviewer who said they like "everything" about the shorts even noted that you can throw them in the wash and don't have to worry about shrinkage or pilling. "I wash in the machine and air dry and haven't had any issues," they wrote.
Sizes range from small to XL, and there are 29 styles to choose from, ranging from neutral solids to pretty floral patterns to trendy tie-dye prints. No matter what option you choose, these adorable shorts are an easy and affordable way to look stylish and keep cool all summer long.
