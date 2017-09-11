These Will Be the 25 Most Popular Toys of the Holiday Season

The holidays are still months away, but Walmart has already made a list and checked it twice, officially declaring their predictions for the 25 most sought-after children's toys of the season.

To put together this year's "Top Rated By Kids" list, Walmart turned to the experts on their search for the best toys, working with hundreds of children between the ages of 18 months and 12 years old. The lucky kids had the chance to play with hundreds of toy contenders to help determine the overall favorites, from Star Wars and Disney-inspired merchandise to classic Barbies and monster trucks.

"With a little over three months until Christmas, we want to help parents get ahead of the holiday hunt for the hottest toys and find the best deals," Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We narrowed down hundreds of toys to the top 25 we know kids will love."

In the end, kids gravitated towards interactive and collectible toys, toys that required them to be active and move around, and toys related to their favorite television and movie characters. Here are all of their top picks.