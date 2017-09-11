These Will Be the 25 Most Popular Toys of the Holiday Season

By Bailey Bennett September 11, 2017
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

The holidays are still months away, but Walmart has already made a list and checked it twice, officially declaring their predictions for the 25 most sought-after children's toys of the season.

To put together this year's "Top Rated By Kids" list, Walmart turned to the experts on their search for the best toys, working with hundreds of children between the ages of 18 months and 12 years old. The lucky kids had the chance to play with hundreds of toy contenders to help determine the overall favorites, from Star Wars and Disney-inspired merchandise to classic Barbies and monster trucks.

"With a little over three months until Christmas, we want to help parents get ahead of the holiday hunt for the hottest toys and find the best deals," Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We narrowed down hundreds of toys to the top 25 we know kids will love."

In the end, kids gravitated towards interactive and collectible toys, toys that required them to be active and move around, and toys related to their favorite television and movie characters. Here are all of their top picks.

Hatchimals Surprise

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

A new take on these popular hatchable animal friends will be released in October. Price not yet available

Fingerlings

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

These adorable creatures that grab onto kids' fingers are currently available as monkeys or unicorns.

To buy: walmart.com, $22

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Creative kids can build their own custom droid and even bring it to life.

To buy: walmart.com, $99

Num Noms Nail Polish Maker

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This custom-scented manicure kit is perfect for aspiring beauty gurus.

To buy: walmart.com, $45

FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler The Playful Tiger

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

The closest thing your kids will ever get to a pet tiger, Tyler responds to sounds and has over 100 sound and motion combinations.

To buy: walmart.com, $130

Barbie DreamHorse and Doll

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Barbie can now ride a realistic, interactive horse that responds to sound and touch.

To buy: walmart.com, $90

Fisher-Price Zoom 'n Crawl Monster

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This friendly monster zooms around, encouraging babies to crawl after it.

To buy: walmart.com, $35

L.O.L. Surprise Fizz Factory

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Molecular gastronomists in the making can stir up fizzy concoctions and watch the results.

To buy: walmart.com, $33

Soggy Doggy Board Game

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Kids take turns giving this pup a bath while being wary that he likes to shake himself dry.

To buy: walmart.com, $20

Mayka Toy Block Tape

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Turn any surface into a buildable block canvas with this clever tape.

To buy: walmart.com, $35

'Frozen' Sleigh (Walmart exclusive)

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This ride-on sleigh can fit two young children, and it's every Anna and Elsa fan's dream.

To buy: walmart.com, $298

Adventure Force Light Command Light-up Motorized Blaster (Walmart exclusive)

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Dominate space battles with the ultimate dart blaster, complete with a 20-dart belt.

To buy: walmart.com, $25

Monster Jam Grave Digger (Walmart exclusive)

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This ride-on quad lets kids get their first taste of off-roading, monster truck style.

To buy: walmart.com, $229

Huffy Electric Green Machine Trike

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Take play outside with this motocross style trike that lets kids do 180-degree spins.

To buy: walmart.com, $79

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Available in red and blue, these blasters let you face off against your opposing color with over 100 rounds.

To buy: walmart.com, $88

RECOIL Starter Set

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

A GPS enabled game, recoil lets kids turn any area into an interactive battlefield, perfectly mixing outdoor play with the video game world.

To buy: walmart.com, $130

New Bright Radio Control Tumblebee

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This radio-controlled vehicle jumps, flips and spins to the heart's content, taking on all kinds of terrain.

To buy: walmart.com, $25

VTech Pop-a-Balls Drop and Pop Ball Pit (Walmart exclusive)

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

The kind of junior ball pit we all wish we'd had as a kid, this jungle-themed toy is perfect for curious babies.

To buy: walmart.com, $50

Radio Control DashCam (Walmart exclusive)

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This virtual reality experience lets kids control the vehicle without ever really being behind the wheel.

To buy: walmart.com, $60

Dusty the Super Duper Garbage Truck

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Trick your kids into cleaning up after themselves with this handheld garbage truck that actually picks up toys.

To buy: walmart.com, $40

Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Batbot Xtreme

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Perfect for the kid who's always wanted to be Batman, complete with voice changer, projectile launcher and wings.

To buy: walmart.com, $110

Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

As tall as some toddlers, this giant play station lets kids interact with their favorite Paw Patrol characters.

To buy: walmart.com, $100

Disney/Pixar Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

This massive track featuring the beloved characters of the Cars universe is bound to keep kids entertained for hours.

To buy: walmart.com, $100

Mickey and the Roadster Racers Transforming Hot Rod Mickey

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Transform Ramblin' Rover into Mickey's Hot Doggin' Hot Rod and take the mouse for a spin.

To buy: walmart.com, $17

Credit: Courtesy of Walmart

Apparently, med school starts at 3 years and up these days, with this nursery and its fun, interactive features.

To buy: walmart.com, $80

By Bailey Bennett