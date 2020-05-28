The 13 Most Comfortable Golf Shoes for Men, Women, and Kids

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A good pair of golf shoes is essential if you plan on walking the entire golf course at your next game. Since 18 holes add up to quite a few miles, you'll need to make sure your shoes are comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Since there are so many types of golf shoes available on the market (nearly every major athletic brand makes them, including Nike, Puma, and Adidas), we dug through thousands of customer reviews to find the best ones. Whether you're looking for an affordable shoe for women or a supportive style to provide maximum stability with each swing, there's an option on this list for you.

These are the most comfortable golf shoes for any type of golfer:

What someone considers the most comfortable golf shoe varies depending on the person, but the best options are made of high-quality materials that feel soft and broken in right from the first wear. Golfers love FootJoy's shoes, which are so comfortable out of the box that they typically don't require a break-in period before wearing them on the course.

While some golf shoes look just like regular athletic sneakers, others are made with materials like leather that give off a more sophisticated look. And if you're searching for a more traditional style of golf shoes, there's even a pair that looks just like classic saddle shoes. There are even options that cater to people with specific needs, like bigger toe boxes that are more comfortable for wide feet.

Keep reading to learn more about the most comfortable golf shoes for men, women, and children.

Best Overall for Men: FootJoy Pro SL

Golfers love these top-rated shoes from FootJoy for quite a few reasons, but the most common is that they feel super comfy right out of the box. "The shoes are very attractive," wrote one shopper. "They were comfortable from day one, they have kept my feet dry on rainy days, and they provide excellent footing on all parts of the course." Other customers praise this model for its great stability and lightweight feel. "They feel snug and comfortable and my foot does not move around in the shoe — they are stable and that helps when making a swing or walking up or down hills," wrote another customer. Plus, this golf shoe comes in various widths (even extra wide), making it a great choice for anyone with wide feet.

Best Overall for Women: Ecco Golf Biom Hybrid 3 GTX

Ecco is a brand known for lightweight, high-quality footwear, and this stylish pair is perfect for women who play golf. "These are the most comfortable shoes I own," wrote one happy shopper. "My feet are fine for 18 holes... I also played in very wet conditions, and the shoes continued to look great." Reviewers also rave about the shoes' good grip and soft leather, saying they feel broken in from the start. "I play three to five rounds of golf per week, often walk, and wouldn't wear any brand of golf shoes but Ecco Bioms," wrote another customer.

To buy: amazon.com from $91; zappos.com, from $140 (originally $200)

Best Value for Men: Nike Golf Durasport 4

Even though these Nike golf shoes are one of the most affordable options on this list, you don't have to worry about them lacking comfort. "Played two rounds of golf and the shoe has excellent grip and is good for walking," wrote a customer. Since they're made of water-resistant materials and have soft spikes for traction, these golf shoes will survive any type of weather, according to shoppers. "I took the shoes right out of the box and wore them for nine holes of golf on a hilly course which had rained recently," said one. "They were comfortable and didn't require break-in."

Best Value for Women: Skechers Max Golf Shoe

This affordable pair of golf shoes is Amazon's best-selling option for women. Shoppers love the simple yet stylish design, and many praise how breathable and supportive these shoes are. The soles are technically spikeless, but the small grips on the bottom still give them some traction. "I wouldn't play golf in any other shoe," wrote one customer. "They keep my feet dry and help stabilize my feet on uneven terrain and my tee shots. I can walk the course all day and I feel like I am wearing running shoes. [They're also] cute enough to go have lunch after a round of golf."

To buy: amazon.com, from $28

Best for Everyday Wear: Ecco Biom Hybrid

Another option from Ecco, this men's golf shoe is a great choice if you're looking for versatility. The waterproof black leather will match just about any look both on and off the course. And most importantly, shoppers say they feel like they can easily walk miles in them without pain. "The most comfortable golf shoes I've ever owned!" wrote one customer. Said another: "I put them on straight out of the box and played 18. They felt great and performed perfectly." If you need even more comfort, the insoles are removable if you'd rather use your own inserts.

To buy: amazon.com, from $112 (originally $160)

Best Traditional Style: FootJoy Originals Golf Shoes

Most of the options on this list resemble athletic sneakers, but these comfortable golf shoes from FootJoy have a totally different appearance. Many golfers in the reviews section appreciate the "traditional saddle-shoe style," which can be pretty hard to find nowadays. In addition to the white and brown combo, the classic golf shoes come in solid black and white colors. And just like the other FootJoy golf shoes on this list, this pair is available in a wide range of sizes and widths. "No break-in time was needed; I put them on and walked 18 holes and they felt great," a customer wrote.

To buy: amazon.com, from $80 (originally $100)

Best Spikeless: Adidas Golf Codechaos

Even though these Adidas golf shoes don't have spikes on the bottom, shoppers say they still offer a great grip. Thanks to the extra cushioning and the brand's signature Boost insoles, customers insist they will still feel extremely good by the time you reach the last hole. "This shoe is exactly what I wanted in a golf shoe," wrote one customer. "They are light, comfortable, and durable. Hands down the best golf shoe I have ever worn." They're designed to be super breathable, but they can also survive rainy weather and wet grass without a problem.

To buy: amazon.com, from $100 (originally $150)

Most Popular: Adidas Tech Response Golf Shoes

More than 11,000 customers gave the Adidas Tech Response golf shoes an impressive five-star rating, which makes them the most popular pair on Amazon. Customers rave about how lightweight they are, and they love that they don't skimp on traction (there are six spikes on the bottom). Just keep in mind that some reviewers said the golf shoes run a bit narrow, so you may want to double check your size and width choices. "I was concerned about getting golf-specific shoes because they are expensive and they often look uncomfortable to wear while walking a whole course," wrote one golfer. "These fit like normal running/tennis/athletic shoes, and were about half the price of many of the other options."

To buy: amazon.com, from $57

Most Stylish: FootJoy Contour Casual

Looking for something that you can wear even after you leave the course? Go for stylish golf shoes by FootJoy that has shoppers enamored. "I was looking for a shoe that was comfortable, waterproof, and stylish enough to wear for everyday use," wrote one customer. "This was that shoe! They were so comfortable that I bought a second pair." Another shopper added: "[These are] perfect for playing but also good for around town. I often take my FootJoy casual golf shoes when I travel as they are comfortable for long walks." They're available in four different colors, including navy and charcoal, so you can get a pair that matches your personal tastes.

Best for Support: Puma Golf Ignite Nxt Solelace

Since the laces wrap farther around the foot than on typical shoes, customers find that these supportive Pumas offer a snug, comfortable fit. They're made with foam in the soles that will help absorb shock and make every movement easier on your feet. And even though they're spikeless, shoppers say they still offer plenty of traction. "Most importantly, as they are golf shoes, they are among the most supportive low-top shoes I have ever worn," wrote one customer. "[They] provide excellent stability on hillsides and irregular lies, as well as tee box etc."

To buy: amazon.com, from $70

Best for Wide Feet: Skechers Go Golf Drive 4

Shoppers especially love that these Skechers have a bigger toe box, which makes them great for wide feet. "I have tried many different golf shoes over the years, this is hands down the most comfortable," wrote one customer. "I have a wide foot, so not a lot of choices, but their 4E is perfect for me." They feature a cushioned insole and breathable liner, so they'll feel extra comfy — one person even said walking in these shoes feels like they're wearing slippers. "I've played four rounds wearing them and my feet were not tired and achy like with others I've owned," wrote another shopper.

To buy: amazon.com, from $51 (originally $85)

Best Overall for Kids: Adidas Codechaos Boa Golf Shoe

These Adidas golf shoes for kids have a special feature that makes it extremely easy for kids between the ages of 4 and 8 to put them on and adjust the laces themselves. They use a technology called the Boa Fit System, which allows your child to quickly get a secure fit by turning the dial — no bunny ears required. Plus, you don't have to worry about them accidentally tripping on laces that come untied. "Bought these shoes for my son for golf," one person wrote. "He absolutely loves them, especially how the laces work. So easy and convenient!"

To buy: amazon.com, from $43 (originally $70)

Best Lightweight for Kids: Nike Golf Roshe G

Your kids will also love wearing these cute golf shoes from Nike when they join you on the course. They come in sizes for children of all ages (little kids and big kids) and are available in six different colors (even pink), so you're likely to find something that works for even the pickiest kids. "My two children who are rarely impressed screamed, 'Mommy these are awesome and so cute,'" according to one shopper. They're also very lightweight, with each shoe weighing approximately six ounces. Other customers say the petite Nike golf sneakers are lightweight, comfortable, and great for beginners. "My son (age 11) loves these golf shoes," wrote another customer. "He loves the style and says they are really comfortable on the course."