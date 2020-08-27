The Most Comfortable Face Masks You Can Buy, According to Travel + Leisure Editors
By now, we're all used to wearing face coverings in public, whether we're running errands close to home or beginning to travel again. Clearly, not all face masks are made the same. Some are made to keep you cool in hot weather, while others are designed to be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end, especially while traveling. We've even found a few masks that act as surprisingly stylish fashion accessories.
Related: More face mask must-haves
If you're still on the hunt for the most comfortable face masks, who better to ask than our very own editors here at Travel + Leisure about the face coverings they've been wearing throughout the pandemic? Keep reading for their favorites and where to buy them.
Mother Bee Maternity 6-Pack 'Basic and Bold' Masks
"Made from a light poly-spandex, I've found these masks to be the most breathable of all the ones I've tried. They're light enough to be worn in hot weather and never hurt my ears, even over long periods of time. I also like that they come in fun prints, like leopard and tie-dye — and they come in kids' sizes, too. Plus, for every mask purchased, one is donated to front line workers," — Nina Ruggiero, Deputy Digital Editor
To buy: amazon.com, $40 for pack of six
Tory Burch Printed Face Masks, Set of 5
"When I'm off running errands solo, I opt for masks with fun prints that work with just about every summer dress (or bike shorts + t-shirt combo) I own," — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor
To buy: toryburch.com, $35 for pack of five
Bloch Soft Stretch Reusable Face Mask
"Since I’m wearing a mask practically every moment I’m outside my apartment in New York, finding something that's both comfortable and breathable is a must. This mask from Bloch, a brand brand best known for its ballet shoes and apparel, is the softest and most breathable mask I've tried so far. It’s also adjustable and fits comfortably on my face, which I appreciate," — Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: amazon.com, from $19 for pack of three
Logan + Lenora Standard Face Mask
"This Denver-based company usually sells travel bags, but added cloth masks to its shop back in March — and sourced 3,000 N95s to donate to a local hospital, too! Their cotton masks are generously cut, so they work for a wide range of faces and offer great coverage and fit with almost no gaping. Bonus points for the adjustable nose band and for having the comfiest ear loops of any mask I own," — Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To buy: loganandlenora.com, $25 for pack of three
Diop Face Mask
"Mapate Diop's Detroit-based clothing company draws on his Nigerian heritage and the vibrant Ankara fabric of West Africa. Since the pandemic hit, they've developed a gorgeous collection of triple-layer face masks made from wax-printed cotton, and a portion of each sale goes to Feed the Frontlines in Detroit," — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To buy: weardiop.com, $15
Folk Project Handmade Embroidered Floral Masks
"Thanks to my colleague and Travel + Leisure editor, Hannah Walhout, I found these masks online in an auction benefitting the Navajo Nation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The handmade quality of the embroidery and the careful dual fabric of the mask construction is luxurious and comfortable. The Folk Project sells these in a variety of colors as well as a machine embroidered denim style as well. I cannot wait to buy more as gifts for loved ones," — Mariah Tyler, Photo Editor
To buy: folk-project.com, $15
Vida Protective Mask
"I've been very pleased with the 100 percent cotton masks that Vida makes. They're breathable, easy to hand or machine wash, have a hidden metal nose piece for a snug fit, and adjustable ear loops that don't chafe or tug. The shape in which they're sewn allows the fabric to sit a comfortable distance off your mouth (which was a big annoyance for me with other masks where it felt like the fabric was right up against my face). They're also one of the few masks I've found that has a sleeve to insert an additional PM2.5 filter, which provides just an extra layer of protection against whatever particulate matter you might encounter in the air," — Karen Chen, Digital Producer
To buy: shopvida.com, $10
Cat & Jack Kids' Cloth Face Masks
"Wrangling your child to wear a face mask can be annoying, but necessary, so to make it more fun for my son, I bought these really cute face masks. Now we match wherever we go!" — Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor
To buy: target.com, $4 for pack of two
Jill Zarin Home 'Ally’s End of Summer Picks' Face Masks
"Jill Zarin is a Real Housewives legend — and literally an expert when it comes to fabric. Now, in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, Jill and her daughter, Ally, are flexing their Zarin Fabrics muscle and creating trendy, tie-dye masks. The masks come in all sorts of color combos to match your own lockdown tie-dye creations, and, in my experience, are super comfy and breathable. Even better, for every mask purchased Jill and Ally donate one to medical workers across the U.S," — Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor
To buy: jillzarin.com, $45 for pack of three (originally $65)
Buck Mason Anti-microbial Prevention Face Mask 5-pack
"Sustainability and making sure it would go with my current wardrobe was key for me when mask shopping. I found that Buck Mason was partnering with Masks for America, one-to-one initiative with every mask they make, they donate one. Plus, they are handmade in real time with a head ties and ear loops. You also can't beat that five for $20 price tag," — Hannah Streck, SEO Manager
To buy: buckmason.com, $20 for pack of five
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.