The Most Comfortable Face Masks You Can Buy, According to Travel + Leisure Editors 

By now, we're all used to wearing face coverings in public, whether we're running errands close to home or beginning to travel again. Clearly, not all face masks are made the same. Some are made to keep you cool in hot weather, while others are designed to be comfortable enough to wear for hours on end, especially while traveling. We've even found a few masks that act as surprisingly stylish fashion accessories.

If you're still on the hunt for the most comfortable face masks, who better to ask than our very own editors here at Travel + Leisure about the face coverings they've been wearing throughout the pandemic? Keep reading for their favorites and where to buy them.