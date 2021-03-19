The 11 Most Comfortable Bike Seats, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Mountain bikers love this Tonbux bike seat because it has ultra-cushioned padding and a shock-absorbing design that makes it comfortable enough to sit on for hours at a time. The seat has a thin, long nose that won’t get in the way of your thighs as you pedal, and it has an airflow vent in the middle of the seat for added breathability. Perhaps the best part, if you don’t find it as comfortable as you would like it to be, you can email the brand, and they will refund you no questions asked. “Just started cycling again for the first time in years,” said one shopper. “Bought a mountain bike, and this seat was a complete game changer! Worth every penny! My friend bought the same one after she saw mine!”

To buy: amazon.com, $29