This Travel Shoe Bag Will Change the Way You Pack — and It’s Just $15
If you've begun to travel more frequently again, you might have realized that your luggage and travel accessories could use an update. Luckily, we have you covered as far as packing tips and organizational products go. For example, if you don't already have a designated shoe bag to keep your footwear separate from your clothing in your suitcase, you're going to want to get one ASAP. A shoe bag not only helps you stay organized, but it also makes sure clothing, toiletries, and accessories stay clean, even up against your most-worn shoes.
The Mossio Shoe Bag features three compartments, each made for a pair of shoes, although some Amazon shoppers have said they were able to fit more than three pairs with a little rearranging. Since the bag itself is made from water-resistant polyester, it's sure to be durable, no matter how many trips you take it on and what type of shoes you fill it with, from sandals to hiking boots. The main compartment is made for larger or bulkier shoes, up to a size 13, while the other two mesh pockets are ideal for flats or sandals. The bag easily fits inside suitcases (it measures ), but it also has a luggage strap if you'd rather save suitcase room.
To buy: Mossio Shoe Bag, amazon.com, $15
Amazon shoppers agree, this shoe bag is a travel must-have, and makes packing much easier. One reviewer even wrote, "How did I travel without this?"
Another shopper emphasized how helpful this bag is for long trips. "Took this on a 14 day trip across Asia (with one carry on and a back pack) where I was in a different hotel almost every night, and it was perfect! Stored three to four pairs (size 6.5 US) of shoes, so all I needed to do each morning was grab ONE bag, switch out for a new pair, and stick the bag back into its designated spot in my carry on. Best travel purchase yet!"
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.