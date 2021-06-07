This Travel Shoe Bag Will Change the Way You Pack — and It’s Just $15

The Mossio Shoe Bag features three compartments, each made for a pair of shoes, although some Amazon shoppers have said they were able to fit more than three pairs with a little rearranging. Since the bag itself is made from water-resistant polyester, it's sure to be durable, no matter how many trips you take it on and what type of shoes you fill it with, from sandals to hiking boots. The main compartment is made for larger or bulkier shoes, up to a size 13, while the other two mesh pockets are ideal for flats or sandals. The bag easily fits inside suitcases (it measures ), but it also has a luggage strap if you'd rather save suitcase room.