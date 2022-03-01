This Top-rated Travel Backpack Comes in 27 Different Colors — and It's Only $18 on Amazon

The travel pack is made from a waterproof polyester material, so your belongings will stay protected even if you get caught in the rain. It features a padded, adjustable shoulder strap that will help you find a comfortable fit while relieving pressure on your shoulders and back. The two mesh side pockets are great for holding a water bottle or umbrella, while the front earphone hole allows you to listen to your favorite music or podcast without getting tangled in wires. There's even a clipped section at the top that people say gives them a place to slip their jacket through, so they don't have to carry it or wrap it around their waist.