This Top-rated Travel Backpack Comes in 27 Different Colors — and It's Only $18 on Amazon
Finding the right travel bag for different types of trips can be tricky. For long flights or days spent sightseeing, you'll want to find an option that's lightweight and comfortable enough to carry all day yet durable and large enough to hold all your essentials. If you're still on the hunt, thankfully you don't need to look far, seeing as thousands of Amazon shoppers say the Mosiso Sling Backpack is the "perfect travel bag," meeting all the above criteria and then some.
The crossbody backpack has multiple compartments and pockets to keep all your stuff safe and organized, and it's also impressively spacious. The roomy main compartment can fit large tablets, including iPad Pros, Samsung Galaxys, and Kindles, while the zippered front pocket is perfect for storing items you need easy access to like lip balm, keys, travel documents, and more.
The travel pack is made from a waterproof polyester material, so your belongings will stay protected even if you get caught in the rain. It features a padded, adjustable shoulder strap that will help you find a comfortable fit while relieving pressure on your shoulders and back. The two mesh side pockets are great for holding a water bottle or umbrella, while the front earphone hole allows you to listen to your favorite music or podcast without getting tangled in wires. There's even a clipped section at the top that people say gives them a place to slip their jacket through, so they don't have to carry it or wrap it around their waist.
Shoppers love how much stuff the backpack can hold, but their favorite part seems to be how many different ways they can wear it. You can style the strap across your chest like a typical crossbody bag, sling it over one shoulder like a purse, or wear the bag in front of you for added security. Reviewers say the fact that you can attach the strap to both the right and left sides is ideal for when one shoulder gets tired and needs a break.
With smart details like this, it's no wonder so many people say it makes such a great travel bag. One reviewer said it was the perfect size for a full day of sightseeing in Europe, while another said it's great for hiking, since its lightweight, compact design doesn't hinder your movement when tackling a trail.
Shoppers also love that the travel backpack is actually affordable and will only set you back $18 (some options are $19). This comes in handy since there are 27 stylish colors to choose from, and you can shop multiple styles at once without breaking the bank. Whichever color you go for, you're definitely going to want to bring this sling backpack on your next trip.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.