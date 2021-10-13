This Popular Luggage Brand Just Launched the Comfiest Loungewear Collection Imaginable
It's not every day that a cool luggage brand branches out and designs chic, unisex clothing, but that's exactly what Monos did with its recent launch of the Everywear Collection. Designed with comfort and versatility in mind, the Everywear Collection features size-inclusive loungewear (sizes range from XS to 3X) in neutral colors that exude the same understated, minimalistic aesthetic as their coveted travel accessories and roller bag suitcases.
I jumped at the chance to road test a matching set from the new line, easily tempted by its buttery soft fabric and laidback styling. I almost never wear light colors in real life (and especially not while traveling), so I pushed myself out of my comfort zone, opting for the Sevilla Top and Sevilla Pants in the cream shade for a day of running around the city.
My initial impression of the cozy separates was that these pieces are wildly comfortable and buttery soft to the touch. I was immediately impressed with the quality of the fabric, and loved how both the pull-on pants and the V-neck top draped beautifully on the body. My old standby sweats do not look this good on, so I was amazed by how confident I felt in this set. In short, Monos somehow mastered the art of elevating loungewear in a way that I don't feel self-conscious about actually wearing it outside of my living room. Hallelujah.
A rep for the brand tells us each item is designed and produced in small batches in Canada to ensure that every piece is made with deliberate intention and care. Crafted of mid-weight natural fabrics like bamboo and rayon that are both silky and breathable, this relaxed collection is anything but basic.
"These pants are super soft and comfortable. Great loungewear to relax in. I highly recommend this new edition to the Monos collection," one reviewer shared of the breezy, wide-leg cropped pants.
After my first trial in the Everywear Collection, I was similarly hooked and quickly scanned the site to learn more and see what other colors were available. It became abundantly clear that these smart sets would be perfect for a long-haul flight, working from home, or exploring new cities near and far.
Monos also designed a gender-neutral Kyoto collection, which features a long-sleeved top and clean-cut sweatpants with a slightly tapered leg in navy, black, and a soft putty color. All I know is that I want all of them — in fact, I'm a few clicks away from adding every piece of Everywear to my cart. Take it from me, these slinky sweats are unlike anything else you've ever lounged in.
