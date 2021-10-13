This Popular Luggage Brand Just Launched the Comfiest Loungewear Collection Imaginable

My initial impression of the cozy separates was that these pieces are wildly comfortable and buttery soft to the touch. I was immediately impressed with the quality of the fabric, and loved how both the pull-on pants and the V-neck top draped beautifully on the body. My old standby sweats do not look this good on, so I was amazed by how confident I felt in this set. In short, Monos somehow mastered the art of elevating loungewear in a way that I don't feel self-conscious about actually wearing it outside of my living room. Hallelujah.