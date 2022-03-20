A Flight Attendant Says This Bag Makes Life 'So Much Easier' When Traveling With a Pet
Traveling with pets can be stressful. Not only do you have to wrangle your furry friends and make sure they're happy and well fed while you're on the go, but you also have to lug around all of their gear. Keeping their food, water, toys, and other essentials organized is often a difficult task, but Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Modoker Pet Travel Bag.
One user said they "love everything about this pet traveling tote," and it's easy to see why. Besides being leakproof and water resistant, the handy bag features a spacious main chamber and several pockets that make organizing your pet's items a breeze. There are two roomy front pockets, an elastic pouch at one side of the tote that's ideal for water bottles, and a zippered compartment at the other side for items that you need easy access to like wipes or waste bags. In addition, the tote has two mesh pockets, one on the interior of the top flap and another on the back of the bag, which are the perfect size for leashes.
The travel bag also comes with two separate food carrier bags, a water-resistant placement, and two collapsible pet bowls that all fit neatly inside the tote bag's main compartment while still leaving enough space for treats, toys, and more. The bag has padded top handles, an adjustable shoulder strap, and a luggage strap across the back so you can slip it over your suitcase's handle for added convenience. Plus, it's small enough to fit underneath an airplane seat since it measures 11 inches tall by 16 inches long by 8 inches wide.
In fact, Amazon shoppers pointed out that this pet travel bag should "fit under most airline seats fully loaded with no problems." Feeling skeptical? Another, who shared in their review that they are a flight attendant, wrote that this tote makes their life "so much easier" when packing for their dog. They noted that "it's perfect in size, very sturdy and strong," and spacious enough to accommodate "four bottles of water, food, pads, toys, [a] blanket, treats, [a] leash, and a few other things" when traveling for a few days.
More pet owners rave about how helpful this bag is while traveling. One person who has a service dog called the bag a "lifesaver" because it holds all their food and supplies and can easily hang off of their wheelchair. They added that it's "literally the best thing that's ever happened to dog people."
Another shopper called it the "equivalent of a diaper bag for a dog mom," adding that although they love that the tote includes essentials for food storage and bowls for hydrating pets while in transit, they find the built-in mat especially clutch, considering they always forget to pack one."This is also a great companion for a day trip or if you like to go hiking with your dog," they added.
But the bag isn't exclusively designed for dogs. Cat owners love it as well! One reviewer said the bag fit all the gear they needed to pack while traveling with two cats and noted how durable the bag was. "It's also quite sturdy holding up to one of the cats' destructive tendencies towards anything containing food," they wrote.
There are seven colors to choose from, and prices start at just $36 apiece, depending on which color you choose. If you're a pet owner planning to travel with your furry friends, consider snagging the Modoker Pet Travel Bag before your next trip.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.