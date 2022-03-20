A Flight Attendant Says This Bag Makes Life 'So Much Easier' When Traveling With a Pet

One user said they "love everything about this pet traveling tote," and it's easy to see why. Besides being leakproof and water resistant, the handy bag features a spacious main chamber and several pockets that make organizing your pet's items a breeze. There are two roomy front pockets, an elastic pouch at one side of the tote that's ideal for water bottles, and a zippered compartment at the other side for items that you need easy access to like wipes or waste bags. In addition, the tote has two mesh pockets, one on the interior of the top flap and another on the back of the bag, which are the perfect size for leashes.