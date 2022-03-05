This $27 Laptop Backpack Is Better Than $300 Versions, According to Amazon Customers
When you're traveling, whether that's for business or pleasure, a good backpack is always a great option for your carry-on or airline personal item. There's no shortage of travel backpacks on the market, but many Amazon shoppers love one bag from the brand Modoker that's the perfect balance of style and function. And right now, you can save 10 percent on the already affordable backpack when you apply an on-site coupon.
The Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack is made from sturdy nylon, which is resistant to scratches and tears, and will keep up with you on long travel days. Despite it's affordable price point, Amazon shoppers praised the pack's durable canvas construction, with many, who have put it to use over the course of months, noting it has "held up very well" and is "still in perfect condition." In fact, one reviewer, who shared that they are typically hard on purses and usually stuff their bags full, wrote that they "haven't noticed any seams ripping or any other wear at all."
It has a large front flap that can be secured with leather straps and magnetic closures to offer a stylish look while keeping your belongings safe, key when carrying your backpack in busy, touristy areas or through the airport. There are also two zippered exterior pockets, one of which can keep small essentials within reach, while another can hold tablets, books, or magazines. In addition, two side pockets offer the perfect place to store your water bottle and umbrella. Inside the bag, you'll find a roomy compartment with a separate laptop pocket that can hold computers up to 15.6 inches.
Another noteworthy feature: An external USB port provides a convenient way to charge your devices when you're on the go without having to pull your portable power bank out of your bag. Simply store your portable charger in the backpack's small interior pocket and connect it to the external port. Customers also complimented the padded, adjustable shoulder straps, which should not be treated as an afterthought since they allow you to find a custom fit and will make carrying the bag all day far more comfortable.
Amazon shoppers love this backpack, giving it more than 15,000 five-star ratings. It's also earned an Amazon's Choice badge in the laptop backpack category, and it's no surprise why. One reviewer raved about how well the backpack stands up to travel. "[I] took it out for an international trip, and it held everything I would need to have at my fingertips," they wrote, adding that it "deceivingly held more than I thought it would."
Another shopper said that they liked this backpack much better than a similar model that retails for $300. "This is a very durable bag that I use for work to carry my laptop and other essentials," they wrote. The same reviewer went on to say that it's a "really amazing price point for a high-quality product."
If you're looking for a durable yet stylish laptop backpack that's perfect for both travel and commuting, don't miss out on this affordable pick from Modoker, especially while some colors are on sale for as little as $27.
