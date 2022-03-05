This $27 Laptop Backpack Is Better Than $300 Versions, According to Amazon Customers

The Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack is made from sturdy nylon, which is resistant to scratches and tears, and will keep up with you on long travel days. Despite it's affordable price point, Amazon shoppers praised the pack's durable canvas construction, with many, who have put it to use over the course of months, noting it has "held up very well" and is "still in perfect condition." In fact, one reviewer, who shared that they are typically hard on purses and usually stuff their bags full, wrote that they "haven't noticed any seams ripping or any other wear at all."