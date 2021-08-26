This Insulated Tote Bag Is the 'Perfect Size' for Commuters, and It's Bound to Sell Out

Many people are readjusting to commuting again as businesses slowly start welcoming workers back into offices. But that doesn't mean that you need to stick with the same gear you've used in the past. Sure, business-friendly clothing and bags need to be functional, but they can be stylish too. That's exactly what the woman-founded brand Modern Picnic set out to do when it launched its line of lunchbox purses in 2018. The bags are so popular that they regularly sell out, but the Tote is still available, and it's an excellent companion for your commute.