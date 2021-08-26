This Insulated Tote Bag Is the 'Perfect Size' for Commuters, and It's Bound to Sell Out
Many people are readjusting to commuting again as businesses slowly start welcoming workers back into offices. But that doesn't mean that you need to stick with the same gear you've used in the past. Sure, business-friendly clothing and bags need to be functional, but they can be stylish too. That's exactly what the woman-founded brand Modern Picnic set out to do when it launched its line of lunchbox purses in 2018. The bags are so popular that they regularly sell out, but the Tote is still available, and it's an excellent companion for your commute.
The bag measures 13 by 16 by 7 inches, and has a zippered closure, an interior pocket, and an outer pocket. "This tote is amazing! It's the perfect size for me to carry my lunch, laptop, and accessories to work every day," one shopper wrote. Just like the rest of the brand's bags, the Tote is made from chic vegan leather that comes in neutral black or cream shades that match seamlessly with any outfit. You can even add a touch of personalization by having it hand-painted with your initials or a pet portrait.
Best of all, it features a removable insulated pouch that can hold multiple containers, a water bottle, and cutlery. The pouch keeps your perishables separated from other accessories, and it snaps into place while you're on the go. "I love that I don't need to worry about my coffee or [smoothie] or food leaking on my work things," another reviewer said.
To buy: modernpicnic.com, $210
Even though the bag is a little pricey, its versatility and high-quality materials more than make up for it. "I'm impressed by how durable it is too! I pack lots in and have not seen any sign of tear and I've had mine since it was first released," a third customer noted.
Whether you're in need of a new carry-on, diaper bag, lunchbox, or gym bag, the Modern Picnic Tote can hold all of your essentials in style and no one will be able to tell how functional it actually is.