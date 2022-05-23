These Stretchy Pants Have a Hidden Feature That Makes Them So Versatile for Travel — and They're on Sale
When you're traveling, whether it's for work or pleasure, it can be hard to maintain a polished look while staying comfortable, especially when it comes to pants. Wearing jeans or dress pants on an airplane, for example, aren't always the most comfortable option (and also, wrinkles), but if you're headed straight from the airport to a meeting or a dinner out, it might be your only choice.
However, with the right pair of pants, you don't have to choose between comfort and style. M.M. LaFleur is known for its modern, elevated take on basics, including this pair of versatile pants (with a very handy hidden feature that we'll get into later). And right now, Travel + Leisure readers can save 15 percent on their first purchase from the brand purchase when they use the code DRESSEDUP15 at checkout now through June 30.
The Hockley Jean is made with a "better than denim" material, according to the brand, which consists of 96 percent cotton and 4 percent elastane. That means these pants are ultra-soft and stretchy, yet they still hold their shape for a polished look (that means they won't bag in the knees throughout the day). They have a high-waisted fit that's not only flattering with a variety of different tops, but will also remain comfortable for all-day wear without digging into your waist and sides.
One of the most unique features of the pants is the adjustable hem. They have a straight leg cut, and thanks to a hidden snap in the hem, you can adjust the pants' hem to different lengths. That way, if you're switching between flats and heels to transition from day to night while working or traveling, your pants will always remain the perfect length for your outfit. And while many work-ready pants are dry-clean only, this pair is conveniently machine-washable.
You can shop the pants in six colors, including black, navy, and off-white. They run in sizes 0 in petites to 18 regular, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit. Several reviewers also recommend sizing down one or two sizes, since the pants have plenty of stretch. And if you're unsure of your size, you can chat with a stylist from the brand to help you choose.
Shoppers rave about the Hockley Jeans, with many complimenting their comfort and style. One reviewer said, "This is my third pair over the past four years; they are wonderful." Another shopper emphasized how great the pants look with a variety of different outfits, confirming they're a great pick for travel, work, and more. "The fit is really flattering, they're insanely comfortable in all seasons, and they work for both the office and the weekend." A third reviewer added that "they're stretchy [and] don't wrinkle," which will be particularly helpful if you're constantly on the go.
The adjustable hem is clearly a beloved feature of many shoppers. "I bought these pants because of the ability to make them two different lengths," one wrote. "Amazingly it works very well!" Another complimented how well the hem feature works, writing that they like the "versatility of adjusting the hem quickly with snaps."
If you're looking for a pair of wear-anywhere pants that you can just as easily sport in the office as you can on an airplane, don't miss out on this pick from M.M. LaFleur, especially while it's 15 percent off until June 30.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.