These Cloud-like Hiking Boots Are a Must for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

These customer-loved hiking shoes have a mid-top fit that reaches above the ankle, sturdy rubber soles, and a classic lace-up design. They’re made with artificial leather that can withstand wet, muddy trails and rainy weather, and some styles include an inner faux fur lining for added warmth. Despite their sturdiness, the boots are less than two pounds — so they won’t weigh you down — and their rubber soles have plenty of traction to prevent slipping.