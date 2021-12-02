This Crossbody Bag Is 'Perfect for Travel' — and It's on Super Sale Right Now
With the holidays right around the corner, it's more than likely that you have some traveling to do in the near future. If you're still looking for a cute bag to use on your upcoming trips, look no further. Amazon shoppers say the Mintegra Crossbody Bag is "perfect for travel," and it happens to be half off right now.
Thousands of customers are fans of the nylon travel bag because of its simple, classic design and the fact that it is spacious enough to hold more than just the essentials. There are 12 different pockets and compartments to help you keep all your stuff organized with ease, and shoppers say the zippers are super durable and won't snag or come off the tracks.
Not only is the hands-free bag super lightweight, but it's also waterproof and machine-washable for added convenience. It comes in eight colors that are versatile enough to pair with practically everything else in your travel wardrobe, too. Plus, the bag's strap is fully adjustable, so you can modify the length and wear it as both a crossbody and a shoulder bag.
"I love this purse," said one shopper. "It has many compartments so you can keep everything organized... It seems very sturdy and lightweight. The perfect purse for me to take on vacation."
Another reviewer explained how they "used this beautiful, well-made bag" while traveling to Europe, and noted that the convenient compartments and adjustable strap that held the bag securely in place are stand-out features.
"The large outside pocket held my passport and important travel documents. I could easily get to them without opening the main [compartment]. Zippers on the opposite side were useful for things I needed for myself, like chapstick, mask, and clean wipes. The inside pockets held my personal things in a tidy order," they wrote. "The hands free adjustable strap was comfortable and it safely crossed over my body, not falling off my shoulder."
Normally priced at $60, the popular crossbody bag is currently marked down to just $30. We're not sure how long this epic deal will last, so we suggest adding the Mintegra Crossbody Bag to your shopping cart ASAP if you want to snag it while it's still on super sale.