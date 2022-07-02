Shoppers Say 'Don't Think Twice' About Grabbing This Cute Amazon Dress While It's on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

By Anna Popp
Published on July 2, 2022

Mark your calendars because Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner on July 12 and 13. Amazon shoppers can expect Black Friday-level markdowns on tons of apparel including flattering swimsuits, lightweight travel pants, and versatile dresses — just in time for an upcoming summer vacation. But, the good news is that you don't have to wait until mid-July to score cute warm-weather apparel. Case in point: The flattering Milumia Boho Button Up Split Dress is on sale for up to 32 percent off, meaning you can treat yourself to this customer-favorite for as little as $30.

With more than 4,000 perfect ratings, the Milumia dress has tons of reviews from customers who love the size-inclusive options and fit for a range of body types. There are several patterns marked down, including florals and paisley prints, and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. A customer praised the dress, calling it "the best dress [she's] ever owned" thanks to how it "fits in all the right areas." A second shopper who wore the dress on a first date said, "This dress fits so well and is my new go-to. I have curves and it skims them nicely while accentuating my waist."

Whether you're looking for a beach wedding guest dress or a brunch-worthy outfit, one reviewer raved that this top-rated dress "flatters my curvy body and it's great for a night out or day out." With an elastic waist, A-line skirt, and loose-fitting quarter sleeves, this flowy mini is elegant without sacrificing comfort. According to another shopper, the dress "was exactly what I needed for an outdoor wedding in the Caribbean weather" thanks to its "lightweight and comfortable" fit. Other customers joined in agreement, with one stating that this is the "most comfortable dress" they've had on in a long time.

Besides comfort, the dress has reviewers gushing about the length being perfect, as it generally sits just above the knee. Satisfied with their purchase, one customer said the length is "not too short, not too long" and having a larger chest, they added that "finding a dress that fits is rare, but this dress is great."

If you're in need of a flattering summer dress, you'll want to shop quickly to get the Miumia dress that is currently on sale ahead of Prime Day. A final reviewer who wore the dress for an anniversary dinner advised that you "don't think twice" about ordering this dress — especially while it's on sale for up to 32 percent off right now.

