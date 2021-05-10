This New Brand's Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is My Favorite Kitchen Purchase — and It's Less Than Half the Price of Its Competitors
A dutch oven is quite possibly one of the most useful kitchen tools any food-lover or home cook can own. Everything from one-pot-pasta for weeknight dinners to loaves of painstakingly tended to sourdough can be made in a cast iron dutch oven, and if you plan to use yours (or currently do) for all of the above and more, it's got to be of the best quality. You're only meant to buy one.
There are a lot of dutch ovens out there, and from brands we've tried ourselves and are impressed by. But this dutch oven by Milo, even from the moment I unboxed it, has been my favorite one so far, surpassing even the most popular of its competitors. How is this possible?
While other brands can depend on their long-standing reputations as a means of continued success, Milo is taking a modern approach to distributing one of the most-loved, most relied on, and nearly primordial cooking tools that is out there. Milo has nixed all the middlemen that have been involved in traditional retail. With no salespeople or physical stores, Milo is able to sell such a top-quality product at a third of the cost of its competitors by simply selling products directly from the factory.
As a shopping editor, I still had my doubts about this new guy on the block standing up to some of the most well known cookware brands to exist. These melted away, beginning even when I first unboxed the Milo Classic Dutch Oven. The weight of the oven is robust and the enamel glows. Even if just to display in my kitchen (wherever I am), I was immediately grateful for Milo's lifetime guarantee.
It's ready to go right out of the box — no seasoning required with the Classic Dutch Oven. I knew it was a quality piece when everything I made on even my crooked New York apartment burners and rickety oven cooked evenly inside the Milo Classic Dutch Oven. Now, I've got my slow-cooker, jam, and bread recipes bookmarked and can't wait to put her to use yet again.
To buy: Classic Dutch Oven 5.5-quart, kanalifestyle.com, $135 (also available on verishop.com and food52.com)
