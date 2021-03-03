Why This Air Purifier Designed by Software Engineers Is the Next Smart Home Gadget You Need

Even more impressively, the Mila is an air purifier that gets smarter over time with new software updates released regularly. "We had the software mindset when we were building (the Mila)," said Prigge, who cut his teeth in the tech industry. "Our product is constantly evolving. The level of what the product can do today versus what it can do just nine months ago is crazy." One of the latest updates to the Mila included a new ability to analyze the humidity in the room and alert users to potential mold growth; another calculates the speed with which air quality is increasing and tells you to close your windows if they're open.