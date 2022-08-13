People Say This Is the 'Most Impressive Duffel Bag' They've Tried — and It Holds 2 Weeks' Worth of Items

Everyone has their own travel style. And for many, skipping a traditional suitcase for a duffel bag is the preferred way to pack. But, not any old duffel can replace your checked luggage; you need one that's compact enough to carry around, yet spacious enough to fit all of your clothes, shoes, and other travel essentials. According to Amazon shoppers, the Mier Backpack Duffle Bag checks all of the boxes.

Available in 60-liter and 90-liter-capacity options, the popular bag has earned a seal of approval from travelers for its versatile, functional, and durable design. For starters, it's actually two bags in one thanks to its convertible construction, which allows wearers to use it as a backpack or a duffel bag depending on preference. All you have to do is alternate between its padded shoulder straps and two carrying handles (but it also has four grab handles that ensure easy lifting for cars, luggage belts, and more).

Inside of its heavy-duty, water-resistant tarpaulin exterior are four mesh pockets of various sizes to securely store and organize your belongings. Attached to the inside of the opening flap, you'll find an oversized pocket that can house everything from tech and toiletries to undergarments and pajamas. Both the left and right sides of the interior are equipped with a pocket, which can fit your hairbrush, headphones, chargers, and other mid-sized travel gear. And the smallest interior pouch is ideal for your smartphone, wallet, passport, and other valuables.

And since the Mier Backpack Duffel Bag has a large, D-shaped opening (similar to a suitcase), you can easily access what's inside and neatly organize your clothes, toiletry bag, and other essentials like you would if you were packing standard luggage. While it makes an excellent suitcase alternative, the duffel bag's hundreds of five-star raters said it can be used for camping and other adventures. Not to mention, it makes for a solid gym bag or work backpack, as well.

"This is a perfect bag for the backpacker [or] tourist who carries most of their luggage on their person," one Amazon shopper wrote, since it allows you to "walk around as casually as possible" and helps you "pack efficiently." They added, "[I] will be using this in my next trip to Japan as it's lightweight, easy to use, ergonomic, and waterproof."

Another reviewer shared: "I have traveled all over the world using multiple bags and have never found the perfect bag…'til now!" In addition to calling it the "most impressive duffel bag" they have ever owned, the Amazon customer was also happy to report that it was "easy to carry and it's relatively well ventilated." After carrying it around for five hours at a convention center, they noted that their "back wasn't sweaty" at all.

A common theme among the Mier Backpack Duffel Bag's reviews was that shoppers were blown away with how much they could fit inside the convertible backpack. One buyer said it was "the perfect size" for a two-week trip to Costa Rica. Similarly, another shopper added, "[I] used this for a two-week trip in Europe and it was great… I was pleasantly surprised [that] everything fit well." But to really utilize the space, they recommended using packing cubes.

A third traveler said that it "did the job for a seven-day trip to New York" and that it "held up through two flights and a train ride." A fourth customer added that it "held everything i needed for a 10-day sailing trip," while a final reviewer vouched that it had "so much space" for a nine-day excursion.

Take it from these shoppers, the Mier Backpack Duffel Bag is a travel game-changer. Get one before your next trip at Amazon for $60.