I Tried Microsoft’s Newest Surface Headphones and They’re a WFH Must-have

Of course, I made my musical comparisons after hours of listening to the same songs over and over again, picking out the tiniest differences within seconds of refrain, so those who are just casual music listeners will certainly find Microsoft's headphones more than adequate. Most probably don't have their headphones on 24/7 like I sometimes do either, and it's always good to take off your headphones for a quick break anyway (something that usually happens when you finally peel yourself away from your laptop — which your eyes certainly appreciate). Plus, if you're used to round ear cups from popular brands like Beats, then the Microsoft headphones will certainly feel comfortably familiar.