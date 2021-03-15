Get 70% Off Canvases, Frames, and More From Michaels Right Now Before They Sell Out

Michaels is one of America's most popular go-to stores for craft supplies and seasonal home decor, so when some of the priciest items it carries, like huge canvases and easels, go on sale — and we mean deep sale — there's no better time kick-start your creativity.
Right now, hundreds of products are even less than a third of their original price. All staple-backed canvases, from heavy weight and professional to academic levels in nearly every size you could want, are 70 percent off. Additionally, packs of canvases in a variety of sizes are at just $10.
Have some art in need of framing? Pre-made and custom frames are also up to 70 percent off online and in-stores. And these are where the discounts just begin. Spring-themed home decor, candles, wedding decor, and jewelry-making supplies are all on sale now. Keep in mind, items are selling out quickly, so don't wait to scoop everything you need to get creative in 2021!
Find something you love that's not on sale? Michaels is offering an additional 20 percent off all regular priced items as well with code 20MADEBYYOU. So, no matter what you buy, you're saving money by shopping Michaels Stores right now. Lastly, feeling the creativity bug right now and want your knitting supplies or paints and canvases ASAP? Michaels is also offering same-day delivery for just $10.
Scroll on to shop everything worth grabbing during the Michaels Lowest Prices of the Season sale, on right now for a short time.
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
