Shoppers Say These Platform Sandals Are as Comfortable as Sneakers — and They're Only $40 Right Now
A comfortable pair of sandals is a must-have in every summer wardrobe. While it's pretty easy to shop for comfy flat sandals, finding a platform pair that is supportive enough for all day spent on your feet and walkable despite the added height can prove to be a difficult task. But Nordstrom shoppers seem to have found the perfect option in the Mia Lunna Platform Ankle Strap Sandals — and they are majorly marked down right now.
One customer loved them so much they called the pair "the most comfortable sandal" they've ever worn, before adding, "this shoe gives the perfect amount of height without jeopardizing any comfort." Along with a durable rubber sole, the summer-ready shoes feature a padded footbed that's so soft and cushioned that one person said it feels "like a thick yoga mat."
The sandals have thick toe straps that won't dig into your feet and criss-cross ankle straps for added stability. The ankle straps are fully adjustable, so you can customize them for a comfortable fit. Owners say the simple design of the sandals makes them super easy to mix and match with the rest of their wardrobe. They are "the sandal[s] that go with your summer outfits," one said. "A casual tee and shorts, a summer dress, or a dressy top and jeans. The possibilities are endless," they added.
Others rave about how the cute and comfortable kicks require no break-in time. One buyer who wore them straight out of the box for a girl's weekend to the Jersey Shore wrote, "[I] walked miles in them, and I couldn't believe how incredibly comfortable they were." Another who bought them for a Caribbean cruise noted, "These sandals are comfortable, and I walked all day in them."
One shopper even compared the sandals to athletic shoes. They wrote that they offer "a sneaker feel in a stylish sandal. [They're] the best of both worlds." Another agreed, writing, "I felt like I was wearing sneakers!" There are five versatile colors to choose from: white, cognac, nude, blush, and black — and they are all on sale at Nordstrom.
Normally priced at $70 a pair, you can score the comfy sandals for just $40 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP. And seeing as how shoppers say they are "perfect for the summer and travel," you may want to buy more than one pair at such a steep markdown.
