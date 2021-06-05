M.Gemi’s Latest Collection Includes Sandals You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long
While you might not have had the chance to break out your favorite summer accessories last year, you can more than make up for it this summer with all of the gorgeous items out on the market right now. That includes Italian shoe and accessory brand M.Gemi, which just launched a glamorous summer collection full of shoes and bags you'll want to add to your online shopping cart immediately.
The L'Estate di M.Gemi collection includes gorgeous sandals and handbags that are perfect for summer. The Giulia sandal, for example, is a modern take on the classic Positano slip-on sandal, with soft leather straps that come in a variety of colors. And to ensure a comfortable fit all season long, the sandals feature a rubber insert in the sole for a no-slip grip. And if you'd rather opt for a bolder, more playful sandal, the Medio Fiore is perfect. With beautiful, hand-crafted leather flowers, these are more than just your average thong sandal. Choose from neutrals like ivory or black or bold colorways like fuchsia or gold to give your everyday summer footwear a luxe upgrade.
As for bags, straw totes, of course, have long been a summer staple, and M.Gemi's version is just chic as you'd imagine. Featuring all-natural hand-woven straw and vachetta leather on the straps, the Spiaggia Grande (the larger tote) is easily packable for picnics, beach days, and more. Adjustable straps complete with a buckle make this bag just as functional as it is stylish. If you're looking for a smaller bag, the Spiaggia Piccola is just the statement piece your summer wardrobe has been missing.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from M.Gemi's latest collection.
To buy: The Giulia Sandal, mgemi.com, $248
To buy: The Medio Fiore Sandal, mgemi.com, $198
