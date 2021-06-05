M.Gemi’s Latest Collection Includes Sandals You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long

The L'Estate di M.Gemi collection includes gorgeous sandals and handbags that are perfect for summer. The Giulia sandal, for example, is a modern take on the classic Positano slip-on sandal, with soft leather straps that come in a variety of colors. And to ensure a comfortable fit all season long, the sandals feature a rubber insert in the sole for a no-slip grip. And if you'd rather opt for a bolder, more playful sandal, the Medio Fiore is perfect. With beautiful, hand-crafted leather flowers, these are more than just your average thong sandal. Choose from neutrals like ivory or black or bold colorways like fuchsia or gold to give your everyday summer footwear a luxe upgrade.