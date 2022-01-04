This Italian Shoe Brand Is Holding a Massive New Year's Sale Right Now — Here Are Our Top Picks
Investing in high quality shoes is always a good idea — especially when they're on sale. M.Gemi is an Italian brand known for its quality leather shoes and accessories, including everything from boots and sandals to crossbody bags and belts. The brand's footwear is always selling out, with many shoppers signing up for waitlists in order to shop their favorite styles. Luckily, plenty of must-have shoes are in stock right now, and some of our top picks are up to 50 percent off during M.Gemi's Semi-annual Sale.
Tons of must-have footwear and accessories are included in this sale, including boots, flats, sneakers, and tote bags. If you're in the market for a cozy pair of winter boots you can wear all season long, check out the Alpi Due Boots, which are lined with shearling for a comfortable feel and plenty of warmth. They also have a fully rubber lug sole with plenty of traction, so they'll keep up with you on snowy and icy days. Right now, they're on sale for $195, down from their original price of $298. For a dressier look that you can still enjoy for everyday wear, opt for the Leila, a suede bootie with a stacked block heel and chic square toe. The Leila booties are currently 35 percent off, bringing their price down to $195 as well.
M.Gemi also makes several styles of gorgeous leather sneakers that are easy to dress up or down, making them a stellar travel shoe. Right now, the Ottavia Sneaker, a high-top lace-up style, is 30 percent off, while the Zeta, a slip-on with a platform sole, is half off, coming in at $125.
Keep reading for our top picks from M.Gemi's Semi-annual Sale.
The Leila Boot
To buy: mgemi.com, $195 (originally $298)
The Alpi Due Boot
To buy: mgemi.com, $195 (originally $348)
The Ottavia Sneaker
To buy: mgemi.com, $175 (originally $248)
The Mirabella Loafer
The Adelina Flat
The Annodota Tote
To buy: mgemi.com, $245 (originally $378)
Whether you're still on the hunt for weather-resistant boots you can wear during cold-weather months or a pair of sneakers or flats you can enjoy year-round, there's no better time to browse M.Gemi's collection. This sale only lasts for a limited time, so shop these best-selling styles while you still can.
