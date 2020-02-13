These New Flats Are Lightweight, Packable, and Perfect for Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of M.Gemi

When you're packing shoes for an upcoming trip, comfort and versatility are probably at the top of your priority list. You want a pair of shoes you can walk in for hours, but that, at the same time, take you from day to night. It's a bonus if they're lightweight and easy to pack. The newly-released Ballare flats from M.Gemi are an ideal travel shoe thanks to their versatile style and variety of colorways, comfort, as well as how easy they are to throw in your suitcase (or even your carry-on).

Related: More comfortable shoes

Image zoom Courtesy of M.Gemi

To buy: mgemi.com, $228

The flats feature a soft leather and suede upper with an elastic band on the middle of the foot. The square toe gives them a modern edge, while a padded insole provides plenty of comfort. They're impressively lightweight, too, which means you can easily pack them in your suitcase, or even throw them in your tote or backpack if you want to carry a spare pair of shoes.

In addition to their comfort and lightweight feel, these shoes are also great for travel because of how many unique color combinations are available. In particular, the colorway called Luggage combines camel leather, black suede, and a black strap, so no matter what colors you're wearing, your shoes will go with everything. Similarly, the Navy and Black style combines several different neutral colors that will help pull any outfit together.

Image zoom Courtesy of M.Gemi

Shoppers are loving these flats so far, as evidenced by rave reviews on M.Gemi's site. "This ballet flat is hands down the most comfortable flat I've worn. It fits like a glove and true to size. I can dress them up and down. The elastic strap is comfy and chic! It gives me the support I need," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on just how comfortable these flats are. "The best part of the shoe had to be the cushy footbed, like literal clouds. Also love the rubber bottom especially on wet days [because] there is no slippage on any surface."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.