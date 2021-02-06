We Found the Most Luxe House Shoes — Here’s Where to Shop

M.Gemi is known for its luxe Italian-made shoes, from ultra-stylish leather boots to wear-everywhere moccasins. And we can't wait for the days we can step out in those styles again. But in the meantime, the brand hasn't left those of us who have been working from home and staying inside for nearly a year hanging. The brand also offers gorgeous slippers and slides that you can wear around the house in style.
The Aurora Slides are a modern take on the classic slipper slide, with a fluffy, faux shearling upper and suede-wrapped anatomical footbed. Their cozy look makes them ideal house shoes, but since they have a lightweight rubber sole, you can also feel free to wear them outside. And of course, these shoes are handmade in Lucca, Italy, living up to the brand's promise of quality craftsmanship.
To buy: M.Gemi Aurora Slides, mgemi.com, $198
Shoppers on M.Gemi's website are raving about these slides for how stylish and comfortable they are. "So cozy and glamorous! I was surprised how warm these slides are. I really like the firm sole, and I feel like a movie star in an old Hollywood film while I wear them," one reviewer wrote. The same reviewer also recommended sizing down a half size, for what it's worth.
Another shopper emphasized that these shoes can be worn indoors and out. "Incredibly cozy. Causal enough to wear with everyday clothes and soft enough to wear at home. These shoes are great little luxuries!"
