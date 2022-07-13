You Can Score This Shopper-loved Swimsuit for 50% Off During Prime Day — but Not for Long

Summer is in full swing, and that probably means you're enjoying the beach, pool, lake, or maybe even just some sunshine in your backyard. For a day on the water, you'll need a quality swimsuit, and with so many options out there (one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, oh my!), it can be hard to find one that's on-trend, flattering, durable, and affordable.

Luckily, tons of swimwear is deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day, including this popular pick from Meyeeka, with more than 9,700 perfect ratings. The shopper-loved suit is currently on sale for $25 — that's a 50 percent discount! But don't wait to shop since this deal (and the rest of Amazon's Prime Day offerings) only last until tonight at midnight PT.

The Meyeeka Scoop Neck High Cut Monokini One-Piece combines the best features of both a bikini and one-piece, since it shows plenty of skin for a good tan but will stay in place and you won't have to worry about it falling down throughout your beach day. It features adjustable straps and a lace-up back, so you'll be able to find a comfortable, custom fit. The swimsuit's scoop neckline is universally flattering, and it comes with removable cups for extra support, while the bottoms are high cut and cheeky.

The suit is available in 27 colors and patterns, ranging from neutrals like black and navy to bolder options like neon pink and lavender, as well as prints like polka dots and tie dye. It runs in sizes small to XL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)

Related: The Best Women's Swimsuits to Buy for Your Next Trip

Amazon shoppers rave about the swimsuit, with many complimenting its comfort and style. "This suit is so nicely made for the price! The high cuts on the hips and coverage of the lower stomach is so flattering for most women, no matter shape or size," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper even went as far as to say, "This swimsuit is by far my favorite Amazon purchase ever." A third reviewer emphasized the suit's flattering fit, writing that it's "very comfortable and I loved how it fit my curves! I received so many compliments!"

Shoppers with larger busts also confirm that the top provides plenty of support. "[It] fits so well and is super flattering. [It's] hard for me to find supportive suits with a 36D cup but I felt secure all day," one buyer wrote, who said a size medium was "flattering and adorable." As for the bottom coverage, a reviewer who owns the one-piece in three colors shared, "[The swimsuit] flatters the booty (a little cheeky for sure!) but isn't too revealing."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)

If you're looking for a stylish, flattering swimsuit that you can enjoy all summer long (and for many vacations to come), don't miss out on this pick from Meyeeka, especially while it's on sale for just $25 for Amazon Prime Day.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.