Tons of Hiking Shoes and Outdoor Apparel Are Up to 60% Off at Merrell Right Now
If you're always up for an outdoor adventure, whether that's hiking, camping, or trail running, chances are you're familiar with Merrell's vast collection of apparel and gear. Right now, the brand is offering up to 60 percent off a wide variety of hiking boots and shoes, jackets, and other outdoor accessories in its extended Cyber Monday sale — so there's no better time to shop, especially if you have a trip coming up.
Merrell's Cyber Week deals include footwear, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and children. If you're looking for a new pair of shoes to hit the trails with, check out the women's Bravada Waterproof Hiking Shoes, which are currently on sale for $90. These sneaker-like shoes have a waterproof barrier that blocks any liquid from getting inside, but still lets moisture out for optimal breathability. For men, consider the MQM Flex 2 Hiking Shoes, which have cushioned foootbeds and extra grip on the outsoles that make them ideal for hikes in treacherous conditions. Don't miss out on these shoes while they're marked down from $110 to $83.
You'll also find outdoor-ready clothing and cold-weather accessories on sale, including puffer jackets, fleece pullovers, beanies, and scarves. The women's Ridgevent Thermo Swing Jacket, for example, is nearly $100 off right now, so you'll want to add it to your winter wardrobe ASAP. It's made from a blend of responsibly-sourced goose down and synthetic fibers, with a water-repellent coating on the outside. Another standout deal is 60 percent off the men's Tencel Long Sleeve Tee that's stretchy, odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and protective against the sun — and available for just $18 today.
Keep reading to browse more of our top picks from Merrell's extended Cyber Monday sale before prices go back up. Whether you're preparing for wintertime camping trips or searching for the perfect gift for the avid hiker in your life, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
Best Shoe Deals
- Women's Bravada Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $90 (originally $120)
- Women's Hut Moc Cozy II Slippers, $45 (originally $90)
- Men's Moab Flight Trail Running Shoes, $83 (originally $110)
- Men's MQM Flex 2 Hiking Shoes, $83 (originally $110)
Best Clothing Deals
- Women's Terrain Geotex Full Zip Hoodie, $32 (originally $80)
- Women's Ridgevent Thermo Swing Jacket, $64 (originally $160)
- Men's Flux Lightweight Quarter Zip, $26 (originally $75)
- Men's Tencel Long Sleeve Tee, $18 (originally $45)
Best Deals on Outdoor Accessories
- Crest Eco Dye 22L Day Pack, $40 (originally $100)
- Anti Microbial Gloves, $20 (originally $35)
- Trailhead Pom Scarf, $20 (originally $40)
- Questa Heavy Weight Beanie, $13 (originally $25)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.