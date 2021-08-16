Merrell's Semi-annual Sale Is Going on Right Now — Here Are the Best Deals

Merrell's Semi-annual Sale includes deals on best-selling hiking boots and shoes, like the Women's Bravada sneaker, specifically in the blue color. This shoe, which is marked down to $80 from $100, features a mesh upper, an attached tongue that keeps debris out, and an EVA foam midsole that provides stability and comfort. They also hug the ankle, offering support without stiffness. In fact, shoppers specifically mention the support that these shoes provide on walks and hikes. "I struggled with my bad ankles for a few months now, and I'm very happy I came across these Merrell shoes," one reviewer wrote. "[They] helped me a lot on my numerous walks with my dog on the Canadian trails. I love the great support [they] provide in the right areas."