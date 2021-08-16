Merrell's Semi-annual Sale Is Going on Right Now — Here Are the Best Deals
Merrell has long been a trusted name in outdoor shoes and apparel, especially its hiking boots, shoes, and sandals. Whether you're an avid hiker looking to replace a well-worn pair of hiking boots or a novice adventurer in the market for your first pair of footwear to hit the trails this summer or fall, there's no better time to shop since Merrell's Semi-annual Sale is going on right now.
During this sale, you can save up to 50 percent on select items and get free express shipping on orders of $75 or more, so you can get outside with your new stylish yet functional outdoor gear as soon as possible. Just use the code BONUSFXS at checkout.
Merrell's Semi-annual Sale includes deals on best-selling hiking boots and shoes, like the Women's Bravada sneaker, specifically in the blue color. This shoe, which is marked down to $80 from $100, features a mesh upper, an attached tongue that keeps debris out, and an EVA foam midsole that provides stability and comfort. They also hug the ankle, offering support without stiffness. In fact, shoppers specifically mention the support that these shoes provide on walks and hikes. "I struggled with my bad ankles for a few months now, and I'm very happy I came across these Merrell shoes," one reviewer wrote. "[They] helped me a lot on my numerous walks with my dog on the Canadian trails. I love the great support [they] provide in the right areas."
A popular men's hiking boot, the Zion Mid Waterproof, is also on sale, marked down to $120 from its original price of $150. The boots are perfect for all-weather hikes, since they feature a special impermeable membrane that seals water out while still letting moisture escape. A compression molded EVA midsole also provides stability and comfort. Shoppers love the durability of these boots, particularly on wet trails. In fact, one shopper highlighted that they have "so much traction." The same reviewer went on to say that they "highly recommend [these shoes] if you are hiking on slippery trails."
And for shoppers looking for water shoes and sandals, the sale also includes deals on shoes you can enjoy for all your outdoor activities for the rest of the summer, like these versatile, durable sandals with plenty of traction for women and breathable, water-friendly shoes for men.
Keep reading for our top picks from Merrell's Semi-annual Sale.
Women's Shoe Deals
Men's Shoe Deals
For the rest of your outdoor adventures this summer, and for those you're planning for the future, you'll want to shop Merrell's Semi-annual Sale for incredible deals on outdoor shoes and gear that will last for years to come.
