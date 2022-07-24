Best Products Style Shopping Travelers Call These the 'Best Walking Shoes' They've Ever Worn — and They're More Than 30% Off Today You can shop both colors for $40 off right now. By Rebecca Carhart Rebecca Carhart Instagram Website Rebecca is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on the news and deals travel team with more than 10 years of experience researching and writing about the best products in the fashion, beauty, home, and travel space. Her articles have covered everything from anti-aging skincare to comfortable clothing to travel essentials for your next getaway.Rebecca began writing for Travel + Leisure in 2019.Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Realsimple.com, People.com, Popsugar.com, Businessinsider.com, and more.She has spent years testing, researching, and writing about everything from luggage to comfortable walking shoes to travel pillows and more.Rebecca is an avid traveler and loves searching for the best travel products and making recommendations to readers of what to pack on their trips. She has a Bachelor Degree in Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom With summertime in full swing, you likely have a seemingly endless stream of outdoor activities planned. Whether you're embarking on sightseeing tours or hitting the trails for a full day of hiking, a pair of comfortable and supportive shoes is a must-have item in any warm-weather wardrobe. Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers have found that the Merrell Moab Flight Trail Running Shoes are the perfect option to wear on active days. Even better? They're currently 34 percent off, thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The ultra-lightweight sneakers have removable cushioned insoles for added comfort and support, as well as grippy, shock-absorbing rubber outsoles that shoppers say provide excellent traction on all types of terrain. The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots of 2022 One owner who wore the sneakers on a week-long backpacking trip said their feet always felt "felt stable and comfortable" despite hiking through rocky, hilly, muddy, and wet trails. Along with protective toe caps, the trail running shoes also have mesh uppers that provide ventilation and breathability. Plus, the lace-up design allows you to adjust the shoes for a comfortable and secure fit. Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120) A traveler who bought the sneakers for a trip to Norway raved, "They are the best walking shoes I've ever owned and performed to perfection on rocky trails as well as wet cobblestone streets," before adding that they're the "best shoes ever for comfort, stability, and cushioning." "These are the most comfortable, light, and durable shoes I have ever bought," another wrote, adding, "They were a godsend when I went to Alaska and Denali National Park." Owners even say the sneakers are a great option for people with foot ailments like flat feet and bunions, with one writing, "My arches are almost flat and these are very supportive. I also notice that my lower back doesn't ache after long walks while wearing these either, which also indicates good support." Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120) The popular hiking shoes come in two colors, navy and burgundy, and both are marked down to just $80 right now. Be prepared for all your upcoming outdoor adventures this summer, and shop the Merrell trail running shoes while they are majorly marked down at Nordstrom. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit