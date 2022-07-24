With summertime in full swing, you likely have a seemingly endless stream of outdoor activities planned. Whether you're embarking on sightseeing tours or hitting the trails for a full day of hiking, a pair of comfortable and supportive shoes is a must-have item in any warm-weather wardrobe. Luckily, Nordstrom shoppers have found that the Merrell Moab Flight Trail Running Shoes are the perfect option to wear on active days. Even better? They're currently 34 percent off, thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale. The ultra-lightweight sneakers have removable cushioned insoles for added comfort and support, as well as grippy, shock-absorbing rubber outsoles that shoppers say provide excellent traction on all types of terrain.

One owner who wore the sneakers on a week-long backpacking trip said their feet always felt "felt stable and comfortable" despite hiking through rocky, hilly, muddy, and wet trails. Along with protective toe caps, the trail running shoes also have mesh uppers that provide ventilation and breathability. Plus, the lace-up design allows you to adjust the shoes for a comfortable and secure fit.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120)

A traveler who bought the sneakers for a trip to Norway raved, "They are the best walking shoes I've ever owned and performed to perfection on rocky trails as well as wet cobblestone streets," before adding that they're the "best shoes ever for comfort, stability, and cushioning."

"These are the most comfortable, light, and durable shoes I have ever bought," another wrote, adding, "They were a godsend when I went to Alaska and Denali National Park." Owners even say the sneakers are a great option for people with foot ailments like flat feet and bunions, with one writing, "My arches are almost flat and these are very supportive. I also notice that my lower back doesn't ache after long walks while wearing these either, which also indicates good support."

Courtesy of Nordstrom

The popular hiking shoes come in two colors, navy and burgundy, and both are marked down to just $80 right now. Be prepared for all your upcoming outdoor adventures this summer, and shop the Merrell trail running shoes while they are majorly marked down at Nordstrom.

