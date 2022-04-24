Amazon's Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are on Sale Right Now
If you plan to immerse yourself in the great outdoors this season, you may want to invest in a durable pair of hiking shoes — because nothing can ruin your time on the trail faster than the wrong footwear. You'll want to find an option that is comfortable and supportive enough for a day of trekking or backpacking, as well as sturdy enough to protect your feet from the elements. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find the perfect pair because Amazon shoppers have crowned the Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes as the only option you need.
These popular kicks are the top-selling hiking shoes in both the men's and women's categories on Amazon for a reason. Both styles feature a protective toe cap, ample heel and arch support, and a fully-cushioned EVA insole that adds comfort and stability. The rugged sole provides excellent traction on all types of terrains and the mesh upper offers ventilation to keep your feet from overheating on particularly hot days.
The durable shoes have a pull tab on the back that makes them super easy to slip on and off, and they lace-up design so you can find a comfortable, secure fit. The soles feature the brand's signature shock-absorbing Shank Merrell Air Cushioning that provides a smooth stride and prevents foot pain.
Women's Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes
To buy: amazon.com, from $58 (originally $110)
Men's Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes
To buy: amazon.com, from $70 (originally $110)
Shoppers rave about how comfortable the hiking shoes are and love that padded ankles and cushioned tongue prevent blisters. "There is no 'breaking in period' because they fit great right out of the box and don't cause any rubbing or blisters," one wrote. Another called them "the most comfortable and durable hiking shoes" they've ever owned.
One hiker who wore them on a trip to Nevada and Utah said "we hiked about 10 miles per day, and my feet didn't hurt." Even people with foot ailments like bunions, plantar fasciitis, and bone spurs rave about the shoe's comfort and support levels. "I have bunions on both feet, and this is the one shoe I have found that combines amazing comfort and rugged outdoor capabilities," one wrote.
The men's shoes range in size from 6.5 to 15 and come in 18 different colorways, while the women's version comes in sizes 5 to 11 and has 16 colors to choose from. Both options come in half sizes, as well as wide options. If you want to see what all the hype is about for yourself, now's the perfect time to shop. Both the men's and women's hiking shoes are on sale right now, with certain styles and sizes marked down up to 47 percent off.
We're not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest adding the best-selling men's and women's Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes to your shopping cart ASAP before they jump back in price.
