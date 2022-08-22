This Cozy Cardigan Has More Than 14,000 Five-star Ratings, and It's on Sale

We may still be in the thick of summer, but sweater weather is just around the corner. Which means now is the time to give your fall wardrobe a refresh before the crisp autumn temperatures arrive. One piece that should be in everyone's closet next season is a cozy cardigan, and Amazon shoppers seem to have found the perfect option in the Merokeety Snap Button Down Long Cardigan.

Not only has it racked up more than 14,000 perfect five-star ratings, but it has also earned a coveted Amazon's Choice recommendation. The sleek long sweater has snap buttons down the front and is made from an ultra-soft blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex. Not only is it super flattering and stylish, but it's also an amazing transitional piece to take you from summer into fall. In fact, one Amazon shopper wrote, "It's very pretty and soft, perfect for fall weather."

Even better, the cute cardigan is totally versatile too — you can layer it over everything from jeans to dresses. And since its long silhouette will cover your backside, you can wear it over leggings without feeling too exposed. What's more, the sweater is machine-washable for added convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with coupon (originally $46)

Shoppers love how flattering the sweater is, saying it hangs nicely and shows off their shape without clinging to their body. "I need cardigans and sweaters with shape so they don't drape bulkily over my body, and this absolutely did that for me," one wrote, before adding, "It flows really nicely but the material doesn't make it hug (perfect, in my opinion)." "It's a flattering fit for any body type," raved another.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with coupon (originally $46)

Customers also mention that it's great for airplanes and easy to travel with. Many note that the long cardigan doesn't wrinkle easily, making it an ideal option to pack in your suitcase for a trip. While others say it's "perfect for the office" — especially if you work in a chilly, air-conditioned space.

Sizes range from small to XXL, and there are 35 styles to choose from, including simple solids, classic stripes, and fun animal prints. The cozy cardigan would normally set you back $46 but it's currently marked down to just $30. Plus, you can get another 15 percent off when you use the on-site coupon prior to adding it to your cart, meaning you can snag the Merokeety sweater for just $26 right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with coupon (originally $46)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.