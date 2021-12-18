This Top-selling Cocktail Dress on Amazon Is Perfect for the Holidays
If you have a busy holiday schedule coming up, you know the importance of a comfortable holiday wardrobe. When you're rushing around from party to party or cooking a Christmas feast, it's the softest, comfiest clothing in your closet that you crave. But because it's one of the most important times of the year, throwing on a pair of sweats and an oversized t-shirt doesn't exactly cut it. You'll need an ensemble that's just as stylish as it is comfy and functional — and we've found just the thing.
With Merokeety's Lace Cocktail Dress, you can easily and comfortably complete all your holiday tasks in absolute style. The dress is, dare we say it, perfect: It's sophisticated yet trendy, it's versatile, and it boasts a gorgeous cut that creates a flattering figure. And right now, you can get it for up to 48 percent off on Amazon.
Crafted with soft polyester-rayon fabric, the dress is so comfy, you'll want to wear it beyond the holiday season. But the best thing about it is no one will ever know you could basically sleep in it. Thanks to a high round neckline, a cinched waist, and floral lace from top to bottom, the dress looks effortlessly chic, and it's sure to score you tons of compliments. At least, that's what more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers are saying.
"I love this dress!" one wrote. "I gained a bit of weight during quarantine and none of my nice dresses fit me anymore, [so] I turned to Amazon and crossed my fingers. And dang, did Amazon deliver! … I got so many compliments on this dress and everyone was so shocked that I had gotten it for so cheap off Amazon just two days prior. Also, the color was amazing!"
To buy: amazon.com, from $32 (originally $60)
Speaking of color, the dress comes in 14 stunning hues ranging from neutrals to pastels. You can snag it in red or dark green for the holidays, or choose black or light blue for year-round wear. Either way, your dress will arrive before Christmas and it won't cost you more than $50.
If you plan to wow your guests while secretly enjoying pajama-like comfort this December, order Merokeety's Lace Cocktail Dress now. Whether you wear it to every party this holiday season or save it for Christmas day, you'll never want to take it off once you put it on.
