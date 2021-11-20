Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Pullover Is the 'Softest Piece of Clothing' They Own
As the weather continues to drop, you're likely looking to add a slew of cozy oversized sweaters to your rotation. Not only are they the perfect way to stay warm and comfortable while lounging around the house or out running errands, but they are also a great option to wear while traveling. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find one.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Merokeety Half-Zip Pullover. "This is the softest piece of clothing I own," one even claims. Along with a slouchy oversized fit, the fluffy sweater has a half-zip front closure and two spacious pockets that will keep your hands warm and toasty.
The inside is lined with the same ultra-soft material, so it's great to snuggle up in. Reviewers love how warm it is, but say it's also lightweight enough to wear with layers on super chilly days. Plus, they say the versatile topper looks just as good when worn with leggings and sneakers as it does when dressed up with jeans and boots.
"I have gotten so many compliments [on] this sweater since I have purchased it," said one customer. "It is super comfortable and really soft! It is about 30 degrees in Utah right now and this sweater is warm enough where I don't need to wear a coat."
"Wearing this jacket is like being hugged by a stuffed animal, it's absurdly soft," wrote another. "Same cloud-like fuzziness on the inside as the outside. Bottom has a drawstring, so it can be worn hanging straight or cinched up...Great purchase for the price.
Available in 25 different styles, including classic solids, traditional plaids, and fun animal prints, the Merokeety Half-Zip Pullover is one sweater that you'll want to live in this winter. And with prices starting at just $24, we wouldn't be surprised if you add more than one style to your cold-weather wardrobe.