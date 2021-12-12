This Cozy Faux-shearling Fleece Comes in 17 Colors — and It's Over 20% Off on Amazon Right Now
If you're still on the hunt for your go-to winter jacket, you'll want to head over to Amazon ASAP. Shoppers found a stylish button-down fleece jacket that can easily be layered and dressed up or down all season long. Plus, this shopper-loved jacket is on sale for 20 percent off right now, so you won't want to wait to shop. And when you apply an extra coupon on Amazon's site, you can save an additional 5 percent, bringing the jacket's price down to just $42.
The Merokeety Women's Winter Fleece Jacket is made from ultra-soft faux-shearling that offers a plush look and feel. It features a snap button-down closure, two front slip pockets, and ribbed cuffs and hem. A stand-up collar can be worn up or down and provides extra warmth and wind protection when worn fully buttoned. The jacket is available in 17 colors, including neutrals like camel and olive green, as well as bolder options like wine red and light purple. It runs in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit.
Shoppers love this jacket, giving it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon's site. One reviewer said the jacket is ideal for layering: "[The jacket] has jazzed up my work from home attire (aka leggings)," they wrote. "I usually wear T-shirts or lightweight tops underneath; if you are planning to wear bulkier tops, I suggest sizing up for more room."
Another shopper emphasized that this jacket is cozy and comfortable for winter wear. "Love this jacket so much," they wrote. "It's so soft and so warm, without being heavy or bulky."
If you're looking for a cozy yet stylish fleece jacket you can enjoy all winter long, you won't want to pass up this pick from the Amazon shopper-loved brand Merokeety right now, especially while it's on sale for just $42.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.