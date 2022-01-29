This Is the Most Popular Cardigan on Amazon Right Now — and It Comes in 28 Colors
You can have too many shoes. You can even have too many pairs of jeans. But one thing you can never have too many of? Comfy, cozy cardigans. They're just so versatile: You can wear them with a cute top and leggings or jeans for an afternoon of errands, then with sweatpants and slippers for a low-key night at home. You can choose to button them up or leave them open for a more relaxed look. Truly, the possibilities are endless.
So when I came across Merokeety's Cable Knit Cardigan on Amazon, I immediately knew I needed it. Not only is it unbelievably stylish, but it's also visibly functional. With five buttons, two pockets, and an elongated hem, the cardigan is the wear-everywhere piece that makes chilly weather a little more bearable.
To buy: amazon.com, from $37
More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers are head over heels for this cardigan — in fact, it's the site's best-selling women's cardigan right now. That's because it's ultra-soft, super comfy, and warm without feeling too heavy or restrictive, according to reviews. The cozy knit material is buttery-soft to the touch, not scratchy. And it's perfect for layering: Throw it on over a sweater on really cold days, and wear it with a tank top when temperatures start to rise. It's easy to be both comfortable and cute with this staple in your closet.
"This sweater far exceeded my expectations," one shopper wrote. "It is so soft and so nicely made, and the price is fantastic… It fits perfectly. The length is just to the bottom of my rump. The sleeves are just right. I loved the black one so I went back and bought the beige. It will be the perfect addition to my winter wardrobe, and I can pair it with skirts, jeans, dresses, etc."
One of my absolute favorite things about the cardigan, though, is just how many colors it comes in. You can choose from 28 hues, ranging from rich browns to soft pinks to three-toned options featuring gray and blue color schemes. If you can't decide on just one color, I wouldn't blame you for ordering multiple.
Whether you're a cardigan enthusiast or you're simply looking for the perfect one, you can't go wrong with Merokeety's Cable Knit Cardigan. Add one of the options below to your Amazon shopping cart.
To buy: amazon.com, from $35
To buy: amazon.com, from $26
To buy: amazon.com, $37
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.