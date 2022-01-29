This Is the Most Popular Cardigan on Amazon Right Now — and It Comes in 28 Colors

You can have too many shoes. You can even have too many pairs of jeans. But one thing you can never have too many of? Comfy, cozy cardigans. They're just so versatile: You can wear them with a cute top and leggings or jeans for an afternoon of errands, then with sweatpants and slippers for a low-key night at home. You can choose to button them up or leave them open for a more relaxed look. Truly, the possibilities are endless.