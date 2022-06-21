The 2 Beauty Products I Always Keep in My Purse While Traveling

When I'm traveling, packing light is always one of my top priorities. And that usually means paring down my daily beauty routine. This task is not too difficult since I tend to go for a minimal look anyway, but one thing I'll never skip out on is lip color. Whether I'm heading out for morning coffee, a full day of sightseeing, or a night on the town, I'll always throw on lipstick or tinted lip oil from Merit Beauty. Why? Both of these products keep my lips soft, smooth, and moisturized, and they add just enough color to pull my entire look together, even when I'm wearing leggings and battling jet lag.