The 2 Beauty Products I Always Keep in My Purse While Traveling
When I'm traveling, packing light is always one of my top priorities. And that usually means paring down my daily beauty routine. This task is not too difficult since I tend to go for a minimal look anyway, but one thing I'll never skip out on is lip color. Whether I'm heading out for morning coffee, a full day of sightseeing, or a night on the town, I'll always throw on lipstick or tinted lip oil from Merit Beauty. Why? Both of these products keep my lips soft, smooth, and moisturized, and they add just enough color to pull my entire look together, even when I'm wearing leggings and battling jet lag.
The Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick is made with plant-derived squalane and sunflower seed oil for a hydrating feel that goes on easily and lasts for hours. It also includes papain enzyme to soothe lips, vitamin C to blur the look of fine lines, and raspberry oil for moisture. The sheer satin finish is lightweight, almost like a balm, but the formula is buildable, so I can go from a light wash to full color in just a few swipes.
I love that I can even apply the lipstick without a mirror, which is great for when I'm on the go and need to touch up after my morning coffee or between happy hour and dinner. I love the shade Slip for a natural look, as well as Baby, which is currently sold out — but it's such a gorgeous rosy pink that I'd recommend adding yourself to the waitlist ASAP.
To buy: meritbeauty.com and sephora.com, $26
The Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil pairs well with the brand's lipstick for a pigmented, glossy finish, although it also works beautifully on its own as a cross between an oil and a light stain, according to the brand. Not only does it look flawless, but it's also packed with good-for-your-pout ingredients such as antioxidant-rich rosehip oil, fatty acids, shea butter, and jojoba oil to protect your skin from free radical damage, condition and soften lips, and lock in moisture to combat dryness, peeling, and cracks.
On a recent trip to Paris, I was packing light and didn't add much makeup to my toiletry kit, although I always made sure I had one of these lip oils in my purse so I could maintain healthy lips and feel polished when taking my outfits from day to night. And looking back at my vacation photos, I'm definitely glad I did — the shine really makes your whole face glow.
I should also add that I'm not typically a fan of the texture of lip glosses or products that apply with doe-foot applicators, although the lip oil applies so smoothly and is never sticky, leaving a comfortable feel that lasts longer than you'd expect for such a lightweight formula. It comes in eight colors, and I'm a fan of Marrakech (soft peach) for an everyday look that goes with everything and Cara Cara (soft red orange) for a bolder pop of color.
To buy: meritbeauty.com and sephora.com, $24
If you're looking for a new lip color to add to your makeup bag for everyday wear or an upcoming trip, I'd strongly recommend checking out Merit Beauty's collection of flattering, easy-to-wear lipsticks and lip oils.
