I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My Favorite Makeup to Take on Trips
As an editor who tests out her fair share of travel gear, from suitcases to comfy shoes, I'm always on the lookout for products that allow me to pack lighter and smarter. And that includes beauty products, too. After I was recently introduced to Merit Beauty, a minimalist brand offering an expertly curated line of multi-purpose cosmetics, the products instantly earned a place in my travel makeup bag. But these best-selling items have a tendency to sell out quickly, so if you'd like to get your hands on them, I'd recommend shopping ASAP.
Merit Beauty is made up of seven products, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. You can shop each item individually or purchase a curated set, like "Five Minute Morning Routine," which includes the brand's full collection, ) or "Sunday Morning," which features three basics: mascara, brow gel, and a highlighter. Both are currently sold out (I wasn't kidding about these products going fast!), but you can bet I'm bookmarking the pages in anticipation of a restock.
My favorite items from the collection are, unsurprisingly, the most multi-tasking. I don't often wear much face makeup, but the Minimalist foundation and concealer combo stick adds just enough creamy coverage wherever I need it. Plus, its slim packaging and buildable application make it an ideal option for packing in my travel cosmetics bag (it doesn't take up much space, and I can easily reapply for a more full-coverage look). And while shopping for makeup online can be tricky — especially when it comes to foundation — this product is available in an impressive selection of 20 shades. They all come with detailed descriptions about undertones and photos of the product on models, allowing shoppers to find a shade match without ever entering a store.
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
To buy: meritbeauty.com, $38
I'm a sucker for a dual cheek and lip product, especially while traveling, since most offer a natural look and help save some much-needed space in my cosmetics bag. Merit's Flush Balm is no exception; not only does it blend beautifully, but it's also easy to apply and resides in a neat tub that you can toss in your purse for a day or night out. Made with microfine pigment powders that deposit just the right amount of color, plus vitamin E to condition skin, this lightweight balm doesn't overwhelm my skin but adds a quick swipe of color to my cheeks and lips that instantly brightens my face. It's a lifesaver if I'm heading straight from a day of sightseeing out to dinner or from the beach to happy hour.
Flush Balm
To buy: meritbeauty.com, $28
We all know brows are a key element of every beauty routine, and while some of us have a more in-depth brow regimen at home, I like to keep it simple when I travel (though if your makeup bag is full of brow products on every trip, I salute you). Merit's Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade is about as natural as it gets, making it a solid option for those who prefer to maintain a natural look. It helps me achieve fluffy, full brows in seconds (ideal for throwing together a quick makeup look in the hotel bathroom), and never feels sticky or stiff.
Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade
To buy: meritbeauty.com, $24
So whether you're looking to restock your entire collection after not wearing makeup for over a year or simply want to refresh your travel-ready products for an upcoming trip, I can't recommend Merit Beauty enough. Between the clean ingredients, lightweight texture on the skin, and easy-to-transport packaging, I'll be taking these products on all of my summer travels — and I'm confident you'll want to as well.
