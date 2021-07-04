I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is My Favorite Makeup to Take on Trips

My favorite items from the collection are, unsurprisingly, the most multi-tasking. I don't often wear much face makeup, but the Minimalist foundation and concealer combo stick adds just enough creamy coverage wherever I need it. Plus, its slim packaging and buildable application make it an ideal option for packing in my travel cosmetics bag (it doesn't take up much space, and I can easily reapply for a more full-coverage look). And while shopping for makeup online can be tricky — especially when it comes to foundation — this product is available in an impressive selection of 20 shades. They all come with detailed descriptions about undertones and photos of the product on models, allowing shoppers to find a shade match without ever entering a store.