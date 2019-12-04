Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Over the past six years, I have traveled to over 20 countries across four continents. Not only has that made me a knowledgeable traveler, but it has forced me to find the best travel clothing, often through trial and error. Whether you have a trip planned to hot and humid Thailand, frosty Iceland, or the deserts of Utah, there are staple items that should always be packed in your carry-on.

Now that I know exactly what to bring wherever I'm going, trips tend to be a lot more enjoyable and seamless. The following clothing essentials are versatile, stylish, durable, functional and, most importantly, comfortable. Read on to discover the best-of-the-best in Men's travel clothing.

AllSaints Merino Wool Sweater

Allsaints men's sweater Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

I've had one of these sweaters in my closet for years, and it still looks new. This sweater easily dresses up or down and is extremely comfortable. No matter how it's packed—neatly folded or thrown in—it pulls together a look with simplicity and style.

Olivers Apparel All Over Short

Oliver's apparel shorts Credit: Courtesy of Oliver's Apparel

This stain and sweat-resistant short is designed for versatility, and comes in a variety of colors. The 4-way stretch provides ultimate comfort while the style can take you from hiking Machu Picchu to sipping cocktails in Bermuda. Plus it's built to last and has hundreds of raving reviews.

RVCA Eastern Boardshort

RVCA board shorts Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Never go anywhere without a swimsuit. My go-to cure for jetlag is a nice plunge into the hotel pool for some laps. The Eastern Boardshort is my favorite option for a "take anywhere" swimsuit. It's comfortable, dries fast, and it doesn't chafe during all-day use.

Allbirds Wool Runner Mizzles

Men's Allbird sneakers Credit: Courtesy of Allbirds

These sneakers have been coined, "the world's most comfortable shoes." And let me tell you, they are. Allbirds went a step further by making their wildly popular wool runner completely water-resistant. Plus they look great. The new Mizzles are absolutely the best shoes for traveling.

Smartwool Pressure-Free State Crew Socks

Men's pressure socks Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Smartwool has long been a trusted brand for me and my family of avid hikers. Before a recent long-term backpacking trip to Europe, I trusted Smartwool's pressure-free crew socks for my travels, and they didn't disappoint. The socks are designed to prevent tightness, reduce wear, and to provide arch support for optimal all-day wear.

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Credit: Courtesy of Fitbit

Fitbit has fast become one of my favorite items for travel. Its battery life will usually last the entire duration of a trip and its sleek look goes with everything. The best travel feature, though, is its 24/7 sleep tracking. This feature helps to prepare for different time zones by providing sleep data which you can then use to change sleep routines before and during a trip, ultimately beating jet lag. It is also fun to see how many more steps are achieved during a vacation then at home.

Prana Stretch Zion Pant

Men's stretch pants Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Not only are these pants durable and comfortable they have a water repellent finish which can be a lifesaver during an unexpected rainstorm. While the fit is relaxed, they can go from a day of touring around Paris to an elegant dinner at Les Confidences.

Everlane The Cotton Crew Tee

Everlane men's tee Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

This the most comfortable shirt I've ever worn. And while comfort is important, Everlane properly beat up this shirt during testing to ensure the best durability, promising never to have an awkwardly stretched out neckline. It looks great fresh out of the bag and after multiple wears.

Bluffworks Gramercy Blazer

Men's Dark Grey Blazer Credit: Bluffworks

It's vital to bring a blazer on every type of vacation and this Bluffworks jacket is a go-to. Its classic style is appropriate for any type of event and it's the most comfortable blazer that is out there. This jacket was made with travel in mind — it's machine washable, and resists wrinkles, and it has ten pockets (seven of which are security pockets). It's important to remember to pack for every situation — you never know what you'll be invited to.

The North Face Altier Down Triclimate Jacket

The North Face Men's Jacket Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The reason this jacket makes the list is due to its multi-functionality. With a removable waterproof shell, it is great for a cool evening in Cape Town or a raging storm in the Chilean Lake District, all while being easily packable.